WWI veteran whose remains were unearthed by vandals at Ohio cemetery laid to rest a second time

Hundreds of small U.S. flags lined each side of the drive leading to the back of East Akron Cemetery Saturday where Ralph Boetcher was laid to rest — again.

The WWI veteran was first entombed during a ceremony at the cemetery’s mausoleum in 1980.

Saturday, about three weeks after vandals pried open Boetcher’s vault and removed his remains, an honor guard from the Charles Faust American Legion Post 281 in Cuyahoga Falls honored Boetcher at a second ceremony to reinter him 37 years later.

Boetcher, whose wife died before him, had no children.

His niece Jeanne Wright — who turns 91 this month — arrived shortly before the brief service with her daughter and took a chair of honor in front of Boetcher’s vault.

“I was just hoping all of this publicity would help catch whoever did this,” Wright said.

Akron police have not made any arrests in the case and it remains unclear why vandals targeted Boetcher’s tomb, which is about six feet off the ground in a difficult place to reach compared to other tombs.

No bones appeared to be missing. Wright said her uncle wasn’t buried with any treasure. And whoever opened Boetcher’s vault didn’t dump out the remains, but appeared to place them somewhat carefully on the mausoleum floor.

Until this weekend, the mausoleum had been closed to the public for clean-up. But it’s open again, said Malinda Largent, secretary to the board of trustees for the cemetery.

Largent said the cemetery — which is operated by volunteers — had never confronted such a cleanup. On Saturday, she thanked several who stepped up after the incident to help them figure out what to do.

Andy Hinkle, a retired flooring store owner, explained the equipment they’d need to clean the marble floor and how to use it; ALCO, a chemical company, donated some of the supplies; and Tasha Coley, a North Carolina woman who heard about the incident through news reports, donated money to help cover the costs.

On Saturday morning before the service, members of the Post 281 of American Legion — the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization — gathered outside the mausoleum on what felt like a crisp autumn day.

The group was named for Charles Faust, who was a WWI veteran like Boetcher. It’s unlikely that the two knew each other, but it didn’t matter.

The men from the American Legion were there to honor a fellow soldier who had died.

“And it’s an honor to be able to do it,” said Dave Freilich, who leads Post 281.

The group provides an honor guard to about 100 veteran services each year, he said.

Boetcher’s was the group’s 80th of 2017.

But Boetcher, sadly, was the only veteran they knew of who had to be buried twice.

