WWI ordnance donated to Pennsylvania church for sale

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — Emergency crews, including the Allentown bomb squad, responded to a South Whitehall Township church Friday afternoon after someone dropped off a box containing World War I-era military ordnance to be sold at the church's garage sale, authorities said.

South Whitehall police Chief John Christman said the item appeared to be a detonator for a piece of artillery and it was "likely not dangerous."

Police were called around 11 a.m. to Asbury United Methodist Church on Walbert Avenue and Springhouse Road.

The church was having a sale in its parking lot and people had dropped off items to be sold, Christman said. One of the boxes left overnight contained the suspicious item, he said.

The area was cordoned off and several emergency units arrived, including the Allentown bomb squad and a state police bomb technician. South Whitehall and Bethlehem both had K-9 units at the scene.

The item was placed in a bomb-proof container and removed from the scene. It will be taken to a military bomb unit for further analysis, Christman said.

©2017 The Morning Call (Allentown, Pa.)

Visit The Morning Call at www.mcall.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

