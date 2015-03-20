Wright-Patterson Exchange is now open to DOD and Coast Guard civilian employees

In a March 29, 2021 photo, managers at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Exchange present Vietnam veterans with lapel pins, and buttons to recognize, thank and honor them as they enter the store on Vietnam War Veterans Day.

DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) – Earlier this month, Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees were allowed to shop at military exchange stores in the United States — and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base exchange is opening its doors to those employees, as well.

"Our estimates show about 13,000 civilians who work or live at Wright-Patterson or near to us will now be eligible to shop," Keola Chan, Wright-Patterson exchange general manager, said in a statement placed recently on Wright-Patterson's web site.

"Every shopper of the exchange helps improve the military community and the benefit for service members and their families," Patricia "Patty" Montes Barron, deputy assistant secretary of defense for military community and family policy, said in a DoD release earlier this month. "We welcome our DoD and Coast Guard civilian employees to take advantage of the convenience and familiarity of military exchanges."

Online shopping is coming as well. DoD and Coast Guard civilians and retired employees can create a shopping profile at ShopMyExchange.com.

Competitively priced military exchanges continues to serve Airmen, retirees, disabled veterans and families.

However, civilian shoppers will face restrictions on what they may purchase. They may not purchase alcohol, tobacco, military uniforms or clothing items.

Civilians may take advantage of the barbershop, salon and other shops directly outside of the base exchange entrance, in addition to gas, Chan also said.

Civilians who choose to shop at the Exchange will not have to change or get an additional ID card, as Army & Air Force Exchange Services is prepared to accept current Common Access Card or other documentation, the base said.

"Current CAC ID's will be accepted," Chan said. "DOD civilian employees without a CAC may make purchases at the installation where they are employed if they show other proof of employment documentation dated within 12 months, such as SF-50, Personnel Action Report or other NAF equivalent document, in addition to a valid government identification card at point of sale."

In addition, active and retired Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees will be able to apply for a MILITARY STAR at www.MyECP.com once data coding is updated for each electronic personnel record, Chan said.

(c)2021 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

