Wright-Patterson Air Force Base set to temporarily host Army helicopters

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will support nearly 40 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters on their way to an exercise in Louisiana.

From today to Thursday, the 88th Operations Support Squadron and 88 Logistics Readiness Squadron at Wright- Patterson will provide transient support for the U.S. Army as helicopters from the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, N.Y., travel to a Joint-Readiness Training Center exercise at Fort Polk, La., the base said Monday.

Over those three days, about 36 Apache, Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters will be arriving at and departing from Wright- Patterson.

If you see the helicopters in and around Wright-Patterson AFB, that's why.

___

(c)2021 Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

Visit Springfield News-Sun, Ohio at www.springfieldnewssun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.