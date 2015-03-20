Wounded warrior who excelled at cycling to retire from Army

A wounded warrior, who has used cycling as a way to overcome his injuries, is retiring after 32 years in the Army.

Sgt. Maj. Jerry Hochstedler, a 56-year-old from Aspen Valley, Colo., will have a retirement ceremony Friday at Joint Task Force North, where he has worked since June 2012.

He will leave Fort Bliss in mid-December, and his effective retirement date is Jan. 27.

Hochstedler, a career Special Forces noncommissioned officer, was shot by a sniper in Afghanistan in 2009 while deployed with 3rd Special Forces Group out of Fort Bragg, N.C. He has undergone nearly 30 surgeries on his injured arm since then.

He survived a parachute malfunction in 1990, also when he was with 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg.

This past summer, Hochstedler won the gold medal in his disability classification in the upright 30K cycling event at the Warrior Games in West Point, N.Y. He won silver in the same event at the Warrior Games in Quantico, Va., in 2015 and bronze two years ago in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Hochstedler said it was just time to retire from the Army.

“It has been a heck of a ride,” Hochstedler said. “I have met a lot of good people, who I still keep in contact with. We still share the stories and whatnot.”

For the time being, he plans to move back to Fayetteville, N.C., where he and his wife, Lisa, own a home.

He plans to continue to pursue cycling and hopes one day to make the U.S. Paralympics Team. He might move temporarily to Grand Junction, Colo., and train there. Grand Junction will host the Paralympics National Road Championships in cycling next year, Hochstedler said.

Hochstedler attended the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy in 2011-12. He has been at Joint Task Force North in several different roles since he graduated in June 2012.

He served as operations sergeant major for the command and twice as its interim senior enlisted leader. Most recently, he worked closely with the command group and its chief of staff.

Joint Task Force North provides Department of Defense support to federal law-enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and transnational organized crime.

Hochstedler was born at a previous version of William Beaumont Army Medical Center but only spent about six months here in El Paso as a baby. His father was temporarily assigned to what was then Biggs Air Force Base.

“The Army was here before I joined,” Hochstedler said. “It existed while I was here, and the Army will continue to exist after I leave.”

He said he hopes he left a “positive impact” by being a role model and enforcing standards.

Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Dotson, the senior enlisted leader at Joint Task Force North, said Hochstedler did more than that.

“Sgt. Maj. Hochstedler is probably one of the most resilient NCOs I have ever met,” Dotson said. “His ability to bounce back from his wounds in combat and to continue his career despite his injuries and setbacks make him one hell of an NCO.”



