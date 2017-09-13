Wounded war vet names baby son after medics who saved him
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 13, 2017
ROME, Maine — An Army veteran who lost all four limbs in an explosion in Afghanistan says the name of his newborn son pays tribute to two medics who helped save his life.
Travis Mills runs a retreat in Maine for combat-injured veterans.
He says his son's name, Dax, is a mashup of the medics' names, Daniel and Alex. He says that without them, "We would not be where we are today."
Mills on Tuesday announced the arrival of Dax Fieldyn Mills on Facebook.
Mills and his wife, Kelsey, already have a daughter, Chloe. Dax was born last month.
Mills' lakeside retreat hosted 57 injured veterans and their families for free this summer. Mills says the retreat shows participants how they can overcome disabilities to continue engaging in fun activities with their families.
