Wounded police officer makes difference for vets

When San Francisco police Officer Kevin Downs was shot in the head and partially paralyzed while on duty last year, he and his wife, Corey, were grateful for the many offers of help and support they received in that dark hour.

"When an officer gets shot, the entire department rallies around you," Downs said one recent evening, speaking from his home in Novato. "The Police Officers Association, the state, even the mayor come out on your behalf. Your family and friends are there for you. People want to give to you."

After what has been described as "a miraculous" recovery from a bullet wound that came within a centimeter of being fatal, the 26-year-old officer was able to return to work with the department in April. He's the first to acknowledge that men and women who are injured serving their country in the military don't often get the kind of attention and help that was given to him when they come home.

"When someone is overseas and they've been shot, or they lose a leg or go through extremely traumatic experiences, they don't always have the same support system as I had," he said.

For him and his wife, that disparity underlines the importance of the work they've been doing with post-9/11 military veterans through Ranchin' Vets, a nonprofit they founded five years ago. The organization places veterans in jobs on ranches and farms, giving them honest work and helping them in their transition from military to civilian life. Its motto: "Serving those who have served us."

"A lot of the veterans we work with come home with invisible scars," Corey said. "We'll never understand that because we haven't seen or experienced the things they have. But the whole idea behind Ranchin' Vets is that we can provide them with an environment that can help them heal those invisible wounds in a place that's beautiful, peaceful and requires hard work every day."

Brett Billingsley, a Marine Corps veteran who'd served in Afghanistan, responded to an ad for Ranchin' Vets that he saw in the Veterans Affairs office at Santa Rosa Junior College, where he was a student.

Ranchin' Vets got him a part-time job on a West Marin cattle ranch while he continued his studies in fire science. In an article in California Cattleman magazine, he said he enjoyed working "in the peaceful and therapeutic environment at the ranch."

"They also let me try my hand at product sales, which has helped improve my communication skills," he said.

The unemployment rate for post-9/11 veterans is about a percentage point higher than the national average of 4.3 percent, according to federal government statistics. The difficulties getting back on track that Kevin's older brother, Phil Downs Jr., went through after serving three tours in Iraq as a combat Marine put a human face on those statistics. And he became the inspiration for Ranchin' Vets.

"He had difficulty finding a path, a job that he could enjoy," Downs said. "One day you're a Marine and the next day you're not. It's a very abrupt change."

Phil Jr. eventually went to law school and is now a practicing attorney in San Francisco.

"But it took him awhile to get to that point," Kevin said.

When he was in college at Mount St. Mary's University in Maryland, where he met his wife, Downs worked at Stemple Creek, a cattle ranch near Tomales, when he came home during the summer. That tough physical labor in a beautiful outdoor setting gave him the idea for a nonprofit that would give returning veterans the chance to experience the same peace and satisfaction that he'd gotten from ranch life.

"I came to the realization that this was such a unique job, working with animals outside in a place where you're free of a lot of worries," he said. "I thought, why not present this opportunity to our veterans, those who deserve it most."

Corey managed to keep their nonprofit going while Downs was making his miracle recovery from being shot by a mentally disturbed man he was trying to take into custody near San Francisco's Lakeshore Plaza last October. The gunman was subsequently shot and killed by Downs' fellow officers.

"One centimeter down and this may have been fatal," acting police chief Toney Chaplin said at the time.

A month later, Downs was well enough to visit his colleagues at Taraval Station and to make an appearance for Ranchin' Vets.

Six months ago, he returned to work on what he describes as "a modified level," helping with investigations at the Taraval Station.

"This has been a good learning experience, seeing a different side of police work," he said. "It's nice for the time being."

Downs, whose father, Phil Downs Sr., was a San Francisco police sergeant, vowed early on to overcome his partial paralysis and return to regular police work in the field, a goal that may be just a few months away.

"I'm pretty much back to being 100 percent physically," he said. "I can run and jump and do everything I did before. Hopefully, by the new year I'll be back on full duty."

In the meantime, he spends whatever spare time he has making inspirational speeches at events for Ranchin' Vets.

"Everything that's happened in the past year has only deepened our passion to serve those who have served us," Corey said. "Seeing all the support that was there for Kevin and for us as a family was so eye-opening. We realized veterans don't necessarily have that. We just want Ranchin' Vets to be an organization they can turn to as they go through that phase of their lives."



