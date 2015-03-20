Would-be contractors learn about acronyms, bureaucracy before bidding on base services deal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Would-be military contractors got a string of acronyms only occasionally interrupted by a verb at a two-hour meeting in Colorado Springs on Thursday along with one big number: $90 million.

The number is what the government could pay to pick up trash, mow lawns, clean buildings, and plow snow at 117 Army Reserve facilities across the northern United States. The acronyms, an endless stream of them, are what contractors need to learn before they can cash in.

"As long as the government keeps it confusing, it keeps us in a job," said Dennis Casey, executive director of the nonprofit Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center, which hosted the meeting and regularly helps small businesses translate the jargon and cut through miles of red tape.

The center's work is gaining importance as the government seeks to cut down on the number of contracts it issues and contractors it pays. The $90 million installation services contract is an example of the new philosophy.

Laura Lokey-Flippo, a program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who traveled to Colorado Springs to explain the installation services plan to contractors, said the new contracting method could take 341 existing contracts for basic maintenance at the bases and cut that down to just a handful.

The plan would save the government cash by consolidating the work into easier-to-manage portions. Lokey-Flippo said she expects teams of contractors to come together to bid on the bigger contracts to handle maintenance at sites from Seattle to Cleveland.

"We want you guys to see how big the region is," she told the contractors.

Getting the contract, though, means wading through federal bureaucracy that includes several steps to just register as a bidder.

"It's a different language," said Mark Hess, a senior business development executive with contractor SourceAmerica. "It's something you have to live in and work in for years to understand."

Those who don't have the years of translation experience can get some native-speakers on their side, though. Casey's center, headquartered at the Citizen Service Center off Garden of the Gods Road can walk business through every step of the contracting process.

"We can help with state, local or federal contracts, and we're a free resource," said Conor Cusick, a business counselor at the center.

Since 2009, the center — online at — has helped more than 3,500 businesses wade through the contracting process, creating an estimated 55,000 jobs statewide.

The Colorado Springs center was at the center of a national effort to help contractors on Thursday. The meeting was broadcast live on the Internet to 32 sites in 19 states.

The gathering drew more than a dozen military contracting experts to explain the finer points of the $90 million services deal.

That contract will be put up for bids this summer.

"It's a huge deal," Hess said. Not only the $90 million, but 117 locations."

