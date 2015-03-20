World War II veteran navigator to fly again

A World War II veteran, Harold Wakefield, 94, was the navigator on Boeing B-29, based in Tinian in the Mariana Islands. Wakefield said his crew completed between 25 to 32 missions against Japan.

GOSHEN, Ind. — Blindfolded and flown over the Atlantic Ocean for three hours, Harold Wakefield was ready to face his final test.

“They removed the blindfold and told me to find my way home,” Wakefield recalled Monday, 73 years later from his Goshen Ind. home. “I was a celestial navigator and used the stars to head home. It took me about four hours, I think."

A World War II veteran, Wakefield, 94, was the navigator on Boeing B-29, based in Tinian in the Mariana Islands. Wakefield said his crew completed between 25 to 32 missions against Japan.

The veteran, now a resident at The Maples at Waterford Crossing in Goshen, described sitting left of the pilot with a little desk in front of him during their missions in the B-29 bomber.

“We had a fantastic crew. The pilot was calm and easy-going. We left at dawn (on bombing missions) so we couldn’t be seen and I used star constellations while flying over water, because there was no visible land,” Wakefield said. “We ... we would be tired at the end of a mission. They (a bombing mission) usually averaged 13 hours so we got pretty tired. We got to rest and get the planes ready between missions on the island. It almost seemed like a southern vacation, sometimes, because of the sunshine.”

Since his honorable discharge in 1945, Wakefield hasn’t had any opportunity to sit near the cockpit in an airplane but always dreamed of being a navigator one more time.

He shared his dream with Jenna Barghahn, Waterford Crossing life enrichment director, who made arrangements with officials at Goshen Municipal Airport to make Wakefield’s dream come true.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Wakefield will lift off in a four-seater airplane with a pilot at the Goshen airport, Barghahn said.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen but it’s nice to be able to do it,” Wakefield said, smiling.

Barghahn said Waterford Crossing Senior Living has a special program, Live A Dream, and residents on the campus, including Wakefield, are granted wishes of something important to them they would like to accomplish or do yet in their life.

"Thanks to our Live a Dream program, we can make his dream a reality," Barghahn said.

This flight might be a bit different than one of his final missions, though.

Wakefield vividly recalls the day when World War II ended Sept. 2, 1945.

“We were flying over Japan when we got word that the war was over. I think the plane vibrated from the humans inside,” he said. “Everybody was happy. We were cheering and clapping. We were happy, very happy. I was eager to get home after that. I was done. Two years was plenty.”

During the years, Wakefield has met with fellow members of the Army Air Corps' 6th Bomb Group at a yearly reunion around the country. The number of veterans has dwindled to a small group, he said. The 6th Bomb Group was part of the 313th Bombardment Wing of the 21st Bomber Command of the 20th Air Force.

Wakefield said he opted to join the Army Air Corps after completing his second year of college in 1943.

“The air training sounded a lot better than the Army ground training,” he said, and attended navigation school in southern Texas.

After the war, Wakefield returned to college and received a bachelor’s degree in engineering. He was married to his wife, Joan, until her death in 2014. The couple had three sons.

“It’s been a wonderful life and the Lord has been good to me,” Wakefield said.

