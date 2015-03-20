World War II veteran establishes a $50,000 endowment for single parents

A 96-year-old Perry County native, Ben Shaver, started the Perry County Single Parent Fund with a $50,000 endowment that the county matched. Shaver is a WWII vet, educator and lifelong supporter of philanthropy especially within the Appalachian region.

WATERVILLE, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — The last time Ben Shaver lived in Perry County, the Japanese had just bombed Pearl Harbor. Shaver, a senior at Moxahala High School in 1942, joined the U.S. Army Medical Corps after graduation — trading the lush hills of Appalachia for the Western Front.

After returning from World War II in 1946, Shaver used his G.I. bill to attend Muskingum University, which began an almost 30-year career in education. After a few teaching gigs throughout the region, he earned his masters at Ohio University and landed a position as a superintendent in Ashland County and moved his wife and two daughters to northeast Ohio.

But that never stopped the now-96-year-old philanthropist from remembering his roots.

"Where else on this planet can I do so much good with so little?" he said.

Last fall, Shaver, who now lives in an independent senior facility near Toledo, challenged the Community Foundation for Perry County (under the umbrella of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio) to match the $50,000 he offered to establish the Perry County Single Parent Fund. The foundation was able to match Shaver's $50,000 by March, contributing to a $100,000 total endowment the organization will use to provide grants to single moms and dads throughout the county.

In the meantime, Shaver put up another $5,000 that the county was also able to match to raise a total of $10,000 for the immediate future. The Community Foundation for Perry County will begin granting that money this fall, once they start accepting applications from single parents while the endowment accrues interest.

The long-time educator said need trumps everything. Growing up during the Great Depression, he and his wife Charlene were always able to distinguish from need and want.

And he believes his legacy lies in helping those in need.

"What is lasting?" Shaver said. "Is it if I write a book? Build a building? Why not continue helping young people?"

'How will I be judged? By those you helped.'

The guiding principle throughout Shaver's life has been giving back.

Growing up in Pleasant Township, and born in an unpainted, four-room clapboard house without electricity, gas or running water, he placed a lot of value on his boyhood. The war certainly put a certain level of perspective on his childhood after eight young men from Perry County died overseas.

Shaver credits his father for practicing and preaching honesty as well as his teachers, whose merit reached beyond teaching addition and subtraction to the values they instilled.

"It was a foundation that you never get away from: being kind, helping, understanding," he said. "Sometimes lesson don't come out of a book, they come from the actions of other people."

And after his wife, Charlene, died in 2010 Shaver started thinking about the question of legacy again. His wife was an elementary school teacher originally from a steel town in Pennsylvania who understood the value of education as much as her husband.

"There's this saying from an old Buddhist priest, 'How will I be judged? By those you helped,'" he explained.

Back in the 1980s Shaver had given what he could to the Southern Perry County Academic Endowment Fund, $20 or so. And in 2013 he went back to the fund, persuaded it to align their financial interests under the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and established a scholarship fund for Miller High School seniors in Corning.

"That Ben hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from is very touching and humbling," Angie Plant said.

As president of the Southern Perry County Academic Endowment Fund, Plant explained Shaver's insistence the fund meet with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio eight years ago has allowed the organization to triple the amount of scholarships and grants they give out each year, totaling around $45,000.

The impetus for the single parent fund came from his experience as a superintendent of four different Ohio school districts and co-founder of the Ohio Association of Local School Superintendents.

Shaver saw firsthand how single parents were a group that consistently fell through the cracks. He approached the Community Foundation for Perry County, the charitable organization that will manage the fund.

"Everyone wants to play the blame-game rather than fix problems," he said. "There didn't seem to be any any one or specific group for them."

'Untapped' generosity hidden throughout rural Ohio

In Appalachia, the tradition of philanthropy is limited, due to the region's historically extractive economies and a lack of industry. But advocates say there are more folks like Shaver than one might think.

Before the Community Foundation for Perry County was established county residents saw similar organizations in Columbus and Muskingum County and asked, 'Why can't we have that?' Tony Fiore explained.

Fiore, president of Community Foundation for Perry County and a New Lexington native, said that inspired the nonprofit to partner under the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and begin seeking out donors with roots to Perry County.

"I think there’s an extremely untapped or hidden generosity within the county," he said, "but you need a secure means of giving to ensure all the right laws are going to be followed."

Shaver believes there are more Appalachian natives who have done well for themselves and would welcome the opportunity to get on board. His own wealth came came from a chance decision to invest in 100 shares in a new bank in Columbus called First Banc Group, which eventually became Bank One — now under JPMorgan & Chase.

"I think there's a lot of people, a lot of wealth that can be shared," he said.

Tom Johnson, co-founder of the Community Foundation for Perry County alongside Fiore, said Shaver's dedication to philanthropy is unparalleled.

"To watch someone of that generation and age that is like a stopwatch, so laser-focused on achieving a community task like that that was just inspirational," he said.

Johnson, a fellow Perry County native who serves as mayor of Somerset, explained that Perry County sorely lacked a philanthropic institution before the community foundation and Shaver's contributions.

"I think it’ll inspire people in the county to think, 'If Ben can do something like this, what can we do and how can we plan for it?'"

