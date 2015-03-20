'Workforce consultants' to help employers hire Ohio vets

The director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services says he hears it all the time: Employers wants to hire veterans but they can't figure out how to find them or fit them in the right spots.

With that in mind, Director Chip Tansill has put into place a new program where three department employees — their official titles are "workforce consultants" — travel the state to help. The goals, Tansill said, include teaching employers to recognize the specific skills of veterans, helping them sort through resumes using state programs that ensure that qualified veterans' applications are flagged and rise to the top, and then creating a culture where veterans thrive so that they will stay.

"We had to figure out a better way to connect people," Tansill said. "These consultants aren't out there getting individual veterans jobs. Instead, they are working with hiring managers to attract veterans and retain them. The consultants are mentoring, coaching, teaching inside these Ohio businesses."

The new program didn't add any state salaries, Tansill said. Instead, as part of a department reorganization, other vacant positions were shifted. The consultants are Ryan Blackburn, a former staff sergeant with the Air Force, who serves central and southeast Ohio; Dan Semsel, a retired Air Force colonel, serving southwest Ohio; and Joe Trevino, a retired Army major, serving northern Ohio.

Ohio has about 830,000 veterans, the sixth largest population in the country. And they already have pretty good luck finding jobs in Ohio, said Jonathon Field, who oversees the new program. Over the past 12 months, the average unemployment rate for veterans in Ohio was 4.3 percent, Field said. That's below Ohio's overall unemployment rate and slightly below the national average of 4.5 percent for veteran unemployment.

Blackburn, who is working with businesses in central and southeast Ohio, said he helps employers understand how specific jobs and skills in the military best translate to civilian employment.

"I don't think companies understand military occupations well enough to pull the information off a resume and see how it fits with what they looking for," Blackburn said. "We can teach them."

Tansill, a retired Army colonel, said highlighting the leadership, the attention to detail and the flexibility that served veterans so well in the military is key. The consultant program also will help companies form "veteran employee resource groups," a way for veterans to stick together in the civilian work environment and to collectively help the company.

"The one thing about veterans is that we are very loyal dogs," Tansill said. "We want the veterans to get jobs, but we also want them to want to stay.

