Work completed on Fort Campbell solar array

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky officials say they have completed work on the largest non-utility solar array in the state.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says the 5 megawatt array at Fort Campbell will produce enough electricity to power 463 homes.

The project is part of the military post's efforts to comply with the American Renewable Energy Act, which requires federal installations to draw at least 25 percent of their power from renewable sources by 2025.

The project was funded in part by a $3.1 million grant from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet. Another $800,000 came from a U.S. Federal Emergency Management Program grant.

The array covers 20 acres of land on an abandoned landfill at Fort Campbell, which is located on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

