Woman pinned by Army Humvee at NY festival has arm amputated
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 26, 2017
BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A Long Island woman who was seriously injured after a U.S. Army Reserve Humvee rolled down a hill and pinned her against a food truck during a festival has had her arm amputated due to injuries sustained in the collision.
Forty-six-year-old Suzette LaMonica, of Brookhaven, underwent surgery to amputate a portion of her lower left arm. Newsday reported that her brother, Gregory Miglino, said her condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.
Suffolk County say the unoccupied Humvee was on display when it came out of gear and rolled about 30 feet. Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash at Saturday's Long Island Bacon Bash in Farmingville.
The U.S. Army Reserve, which brought the Humvee to the festival, says it is conducting an internal investigation.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
2 US soldiers under investigation after pepper spray incident at Kaiserslautern shopping mall
FBI takes over investigation of missing Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek employee
Military scholarships, family aid face losses as Pulaski thrift store forced to close
Former cop arrested near White House said he needed help removing chip from head
Unexploded bomb from WWII removed from busy tourist spot on Okinawa
Military conducting multiple operations to help Hurricane Maria-struck Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands