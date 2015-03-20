Woman gets 21 months for role in weapons theft from Army Reserve armory

WORCESTER, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — One of three people charged in the November 2015 theft of 16 firearms from a local U.S. Army Reserve Center was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to 21 months in prison for her role in trying to sell the stolen weapons.

"Your honor, we are dealing with an incredibly serious crime," Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Grady said. "This doesn't qualify as a minor role."

Ashley Bigsbee, 27, of Dorchester pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to one count each of conspiracy to possess and sell stolen weapons, aiding and abetting the sale of stolen firearms and making false statements in connection with the theft of six M-4 rifles and 10 M11 handguns from the Lincoln W. Stoddard U.S. Army Reserve Center.

All but four of the handguns have been recovered, according to federal authorities.

James J. Morales allegedly broke into the weapons vault at the armory on North Lake Avenue in Worcester and stole the firearms on the night of Nov. 14, 2015, several days after going to the center to receive his discharge papers. The theft was reported the next day.

Also the next morning, Mr. Morales went to the Dorchester apartment of Ms. Bigsbee and her boyfriend Tyrone James, 29. The couple agreed to sell a number of the weapons and subsequently texted with potential buyers, Mr. Grady told the court. In exchange, they received one of the M-4 rifles, according to court documents. Mr. Grady displayed for the court photographs showing the couple with several of the stolen firearms in the apartment.

Mr. James pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to the same weapons charges as Ms. Bigsbee, along with four counts of making false statements and an additional count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 24.

Mr. Grady said that Ms. Bigsbee originally denied knowing about Mr. Morales and the thefts. She also originally told FBI agents that Mr. Morales had never been in the apartment, according to court documents.

However, Ms. Bigsbee admitted in a subsequent interview to lying to officials and led agents to the rifle that she and Mr. James had received in payment, Mr. Grady told the court.

Mr. Grady recommended that Ms. Bigsbee be sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Defense Attorney Blake J. Rubin recommended that Ms. Bigsbee enter drug treatment and be sentenced to time served of 7½ months. He argued that Mr. James and Mr. Morales were the main perpetrators - although Ms. Bigsbee, who had no criminal record, should have known better than to get involved.

Most of the debate over the sentencing concerned whether Ms. Bigsbee knew that the rifle was an automatic weapon, knowledge of which could increase her sentence.

"Someone who is conspiring to sell ... would have to know something about it," Mr. Grady said.

Mr. Rubin said nothing in the text messages from Ms. Bigsbee's phone indicated that the weapon was an automatic.

Mr. Rubin also noted the court previously dropped a charge against Ms. Bigsbee of possession of a machine gun.

Ms. Bigsbee declined to address the court.

Judge Timothy S. Hillman sentenced Ms. Bigsbee to 21 months in prison with credit for time served. He recommended a residential drug treatment program and ordered a supervised release of 3 years following her prison time.

Ms. Bigsbee's family declined to comment outside the courtroom.

Mr. Rubin said he respected the sentence but had "hoped the price she paid was already high enough."

Mr. Morales remains in federal custody. He escaped from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on New Year's Eve, and was captured in Somerville nearly a week later after allegedly trying to rob two banks.

Authorities allege that in addition to carrying out the thefts within range of a camera that caught him going to and from the building with duffel bags, Mr. Morales on the night of the crime was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet imposed after his indictment on child rape charges. Mr. Grady cited GPS evidence in tying Mr. Morales to the Dorchester apartment of Ms. Bigsbee and Mr. James.

