Woman convicted of embezzling $657,000 from American Legion Auxiliary

A 64-year-old Clermont, Fla. woman who embezzled more than a half-million dollars from a veteran-services organization spent the money on jewelry, furniture and concert tickets, an officer from her organization said Friday.

Robin C. Briere stole more than $657,000 from the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Florida by writing checks to herself or paying her personal expenses with the organization's checks, according to court documents. She was sentenced to 33 months in prison Friday.

"It wasn't visible to us. We trusted her completely in the position that she had," said Diane Rousseau of Fruitland Park, auxiliary parliamentarian.

But when Brier left her position of seven years as secretary treasurer in 2014, the new treasurer found inconsistencies in her reports, she said.

When auxiliary officers asked for financial statements of the nonprofit during Briere's tenure, she "always had an excuse" not to provide the information, Rousseau said. Some of the money she embezzled was spent on a $6,000 ring, she said.

"I'd really like to see her get more [time] but you know the case is over and we did what we could," Rousseau said.

Briere was ordered to repay the money and serve three years of supervised release after her prison term, but all the money has evidently been spent, Rousseau said. When Briere gets out of federal prison, she will have to make payments of $200 a month to the auxiliary, she said.

Rousseau, who attended the sentencing, said Briere said in court that she knows what she did was wrong. During her time as secretary treasurer, she made more than 200 fraudulent transactions, according to court documents.

The auxiliary is a veterans service and women's patriotic organization. It collects food and shoes for the needy and contributes money to Veteran Affairs medical centers and clinics in the state.



———

©2016 The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.)

Visit The Orlando Sentinel (Orlando, Fla.) at www.OrlandoSentinel.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.