Woman burned by phosphorous-covered rocks creating beauty from ashes

SAN CLEMENTE (Tribune News Service) — It’s been four years since Lyn Hiner suffered serious burns after rocks her daughters had picked up at the beach ignited in the pocket of her shorts.

The freak accident near Trestles Beach in May 2012 left her with second- and third-degree burns, and she endured multiple skin grafts. She was in and out of a burn unit at then-Western Medical Center Santa Ana and did physical therapy for more than a year.

Recovery was intense – emotionally and physically. Hiner went through dark moments but never lost hope.

“There were points when it got pretty dark emotionally,” the 47-year-old San Clemente resident said. “When you’re in that journey, you’re not the same and your body isn’t the same. I asked God, ‘What do you want me to do with this experience?’ You don’t go through this without a purpose.”

Hiner found her purpose in creating beauty and joy through art. Today she unveils her exhibit, “Beauty From Ashes,” at the Art San Diego Contemporary Art Show. She is among about 100 national and international artists at the juried art show.

Hiner uses layers of color and texture in her abstract paintings of flowers and nature. She covers her canvases with layers of dark, muted tones followed with color. The finished pieces reveal delicate details under heavily knifed strokes creating depth and emotion.

“In my journey through a landscape of pain, there were moments of joy and laughter,” Hiner said. “I want to show that amid bad things happening in the world and our lives, there is beauty and light.”

Experts determined that the two odd-shaped rocks from the beach were covered with phosphorous. No similar incidents have been reported since.

Hiner said a strong Christian faith, support from family and friends, and a push from therapists at the burn unit at what is now the Orange County Global Medical Center helped her recover. A finger on her right hand – scarred and anchored at a 90-degree angle – is almost straight now.

The accident

Hiner’s life changed on May 12, 2012. She, her two daughters and her husband were at Upper Trestles on San Onofre State Beach. Her daughters ran to her with two smooth, brown and green rocks and asked her to keep them. She put them in her pocket.

Later, at home, she felt a prick on her right thigh. She swatted at it. Within seconds her shorts burst into flames.

Her husband, Rob, tried to pull her shorts off, leaving him with second-degree burns. The rocks fell and burned the wood floor. The house filled with smoke. Paramedics treated Hiner for severe burns on her right thigh down to her knee and on her right arm.

Experts speculated that the phosphorous may have come from military ordnance that on occasion has washed up on San Clemente and San Onofre beaches.

Trestles, where the rocks were collected, is next to the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station and the Camp Pendleton Marine base.

San Clemente Island, 60 miles off Trestles Beach, is owned and operated by various naval commands. The island has at least a dozen ranges.

The case was investigated by Orange and San Diego county health agencies and Camp Pendleton. An independent state lab later confirmed that phosphorous was the source of the ignition. No further investigation was done, Hiner said.

Ashes to beauty

Two years after the accident, Hiner, who studied art in college, got back into teaching private art classes.

But she felt there was more to her purpose. She prayed for direction. A week later, in September 2014, she had her answer.

“I felt, straight out, God was calling me to paint,” she said.

Within weeks, she had her first commission. A woman wanted a series of five paintings to commemorate her uncle who had died on 9/11 in the Twin Towers.

As Hiner finished those pieces, she had already sketched out 30 more.

But it was a painting class at Saddleback Church a year later that gave Hiner a final push. The experience helped her identify her style – she went from painting small and detailed to large and layered.

“Flowers are God’s most beautiful creation, but they fade in days,” Hiner said. “I think as a culture we’re inclined to look at beauty that is fleeting – whether it’s personal or what’s around us.

“Even if it’s the smile of a stranger, we have to look for beauty. That’s what my mission is.”

