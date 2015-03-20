Woman accused of shooting Fort Bliss soldier to avoid divorce again backs down from planned plea

In a case that has taken several bizarre turns, a woman accused of shooting her husband to prevent a divorce again refused to accept a plea agreement she had previously approved.

Arely Bridgett Ruiz, 23, appeared in federal court Tuesday stating she was ready to plead guilty to shooting her husband, Luis Manuel Beltran, a corporal stationed at Fort Bliss, in January.

Ruiz is facing one count each of assault with intent to murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and violent crime/drug/machine gun. After much back and forth in court Tuesday, the case was postponed for a status hearing in October and, if needed, a trial in December.

At the start of Tuesday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone reminded Ruiz that she had previously backed out of an agreement that would have allowed her to plead to a lesser charge. Ruiz said that she would not plead to the lesser charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Instead, she wanted to plea to the higher charge of assault with the intent to murder.

The government offered to recommend a sentence of more than eight years if she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Cardone warned Ruiz that the lesser charge carried a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, while the intent to murder count held a maximum of 20 years.

Ruiz said that she understood, but didn’t want to plead guilty to the lesser count because of the sentencing recommendation made by prosecutors.

“I wanted to get the second one, but they (prosecutors) were giving me too much,” Ruiz said.

Cardone then warned that there was no guarantee that she would get a lesser sentence by pleading to the higher charge.

Ruiz replied, “I rather you (Cardone) decide than them in any offer.”

Judge Cardone then allowed Ruiz to plead to the assault with the intent to murder count.

The original plea agreement would have dropped the charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and violent crime/drug/machine gun.

The amended agreement would have dismissed the assault with intent to murder and violent crime/drug/machine gun.

After prosecutors read the criminal complaint against Ruiz, which stated she told investigators that she wanted her husband dead and wanted to kill herself.

Ruiz shook her no head as prosecutors read the complaint.

When Cardone asked her if the complaint was correct and was still pleading guilty to the charge, Ruiz said no.

Ruiz said that never said she wanted her husband dead.

Cardone asked several times if Ruiz intentionally shot her husband, and if so, why she did it.

“I don’t know what I intended,” Ruiz said. “We were having an argument. I just remember picking up the gun and shooting it. I didn’t aim it at him.”

Ruiz’s lawyer Shane Michael McMahon told Cardone that Ruiz disagreed with prosecutors' statements but did admit to committing the crime.

Cardone then asked again if Ruiz shot her husband intentionally.

Ruiz responded, “I didn’t try to kill him.”

Cardone then threw out the agreement.

“I cannot accept a plea to intent to murder if you say you didn’t intend to do it,” Cardone said. “Are you saying you didn’t intent to do it?”

Ruiz said, “Yes.”

Cardone then scheduled a status hearing for Oct. 6 to give Ruiz time to discuss the issue with her lawyer. Cardone also set a trial date for Dec. 11.

McMahon declined to comment after the hearing.

This is the second time Ruiz has backed out of a plea agreement.

Ruiz appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert F. Castañeda at a plea hearing on July 18.

When asked if she was pleading guilty, Ruiz refused to admit she intentionally and knowingly attempted to kill her husband. Castañeda then reset the hearing for the next day to allow McMahon and Ruiz to discuss the plea deal again.

On July 19, McMahon told Castañeda that Ruiz refused to take the deal. He then asked for the case to be sent back to Cardone, who was the original trial judge in the case.

Cardone then ordered that Ruiz undergo a psychiatric and psychological examination.

According to court records and testimony, the examination showed that Ruiz did not suffer from any mental health issues.

Ruiz allegedly shot Beltran on Jan. 16 at their home in the 3000 block of Bishop Avenue on Fort Bliss, presumably after he threatened to divorce her. The couple had been together since 2009.

Ruiz allegedly told Beltran, “I would rather have you dead than divorced," according to court documents.

Ruiz shot Beltran, who then begged Ruiz to take him to a hospital, court documents state.

Beltran allegedly told Ruiz he would say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun, documents state. He added that he changed his mind, and didn’t want a divorce anymore.

Ruiz took Beltran to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Beltran regained consciousness Jan. 19 and told medical staff that Ruiz shot him with a handgun, documents state.

When questioned by FBI El Paso Division agents, Ruiz eventually admitted that she shot Beltran because “it was all coming to an end, she did not want a divorce, and she panicked,” documents state.

Ruiz told the agents that she intended to kill Beltran and then commit suicide, but changed her mind after she shot him, according to the documents.

