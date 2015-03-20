Womack Army Medical Center pharmacy center opens

Womack Army Medical Center celebrated the opening of a new pharmacy annex last week.

The annex, located in a former bank building off Reilly Road, in front of the Fort Bragg Mini-Mall and across from the Iron Mike Conference and Catering Center, opened earlier this year.

Last week, officials said the annex was fully operational, providing refill distribution services and filling hard copy and electronic prescriptions.

The new site also has assumed the weekend pharmacy mission, officials said, replacing the main outpatient pharmacy at Womack Army Medical Center as of Saturday.

The pharmacy annex will now be the only pharmacy open on Fort Bragg on Saturdays, operating from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hospital officials said the new site, which includes a drive-thru window for refill prescription pick-up, is more convenient for patients and providers.

"The new pharmacy will improve efficiency by providing everything right there at one location," said Col. Jorge Carrillo, chief of the department of pharmacy at Womack. "You can check-in for your electronic prescription or drop off your hard copy then go to the mini-mall for a cup of coffee or to the Iron Mike for lunch. When you come back, your prescription will be ready for you."

The annex originally opened Jan. 9.

