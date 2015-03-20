With Navy's blessing, Calif. city ends participation in processions for slain sailors

The funeral procession for Chief Petty Officer Charles Keating IV, a Navy SEAL killed in Iraq in 2016, makes its way down Sixth Avenue in Coronado, Calif., on May 13, 2016.

With the Navy’s blessing, both the Coronado Unified School District and city officials will stop participating in the increasingly elaborate funeral processions to honor SEALs and other sailors killed overseas.

The move comes after discussions between the City of Coronado, school leaders and Capt. Scott T. Mulvehill, commander of the sprawling Naval Base Coronado on North Island.

Although more than 3,000 students participated in the events and the processions snaked from the base through the city’s streets on the way to national cemeteries in Miramar and Fort Rosecrans, many pupils had become traumatized by thoughts of their own deployed parents dying overseas, and city leaders fear potential terror attacks, officials said.

“Everyone’s heart was in the right place. We’re just saying that pragmatically — from our standpoint worrying about the safety of the community, and the school district worrying about the safety and the psyches of their students — we had to come up with a different plan,” said Coronado City Manager Blair King. “Our concern is communicating that with the public. We’re no less supportive than we ever have been, but we just can’t keep continue to have these types of processions.”

“It became clear to me, after my conversations with officials from the City of Coronado, that ensuring security and safety for all of our students and the residents of Coronado throughout the procession was an incredibly difficult task for our Coronado Police Department,” said school district superintendent Karl Mueller.

The son of a Marine and grandson of a sailor who fought in World War II, Mueller said that the schools lacked enough counselors before and after the processions to offer emotional support to children who became worried about their fates of their parents overseas.

Coronado’s King said that the processions ballooned after 2010. They started as informal but patriotic gatherings of Coronado residents — often after short notice from Navy commanders on North Island — but became mass media affairs with procession routes printed ahead of time, with thousands of outsiders crowding onto the island.

“In terms of a target, we’re publicizing a SEAL military funeral and that information is being picked up by national news outlets,” King said. “We can’t control who comes here.”

The discussions between city, school and Navy officials appear to have picked up speed after the Nov. 1 procession to honor Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan, 34, an explosive ordnance disposal technician who died fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq.

The school district had posted the entire student body — more than a third of whom are the children of military members — along the procession route, with more than 2,000 standing solemnly along Sixth Street.

That echoed the May 13th parade for Chief Special Warfare Operator Charles Keating IV. The 31-year-old SEAL died while repelling a ferocious onslaught by masses of Islamic State attackers in Iraq.

Before that, student participation appeared to be sporadic, Mueller said. He counted only three events over the past eight years in which the entire study body turned out.

“We’ve had no pushback, but there have been a few members of our community who have expressed disappointment because they thought it was a good moment for reflection and added dignity to the procession,” Mueller said. “That being said, when we’re able to articulate the why behind the decision, everyone understands.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune canvassed school districts and municipal officials in other military towns nationwide and found that Coronado seems to be unique how it handles processions.

Staffers at the Indian River Central School District outside Fort Drum in New York, the Killeen Independent School District near the sprawling Texas base of Fort Hood and the Anchorage School District serving Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said that they never converted armed forces funerals into mandatory school events.

Even Mokapu Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, home to the Marines Third Infantry Regiment, has not participated in funeral processions.

Educators told the Union-Tribune that they shared Mueller’s concerns about how small children would mentally process these tragedies and suggested that those discussions were best conducted by military parents and their commanders, not teachers and administrators.

That perspective was echoed by Navy leaders on North Island.

“The practice started from a good place, but when we learned that young students were being traumatized by these events we wanted to show the city and school district that we could enjoy the same level of patriotism through other programs,” said Sandra DeMunnik, spokeswoman for Navy Base Coronado.

DeMunnik pointed to other projects that occur annually both on base and in town, including SEAL-sponsored training for Junior ROTC cadets, the school district’s “Bring a Vet to Work Day” and field trips that immerse pupils in the Navy experience on North Island.

“We don’t question their patriotism in any way,” DeMunnik said. “We have great relationships with Coronado and other surrounding communities and their school districts. We all want the same thing.

“The reaction of everyone here was pretty much the same — why are we doing this? Why are we sending the message that the only time we care is when someone comes home to be buried? We love to see people lining the streets to honor our fallen sailors, but we didn’t want to send a message that it was the only way to welcome service members home.”

Coronado’s King said that city police would continue to escort processions through town to the national cemeteries, but the patrolmen will take the fastest and most efficient route.

“We’re as patriotic as ever and will continue to be as patriotic as ever, and we’ll still encourage individual citizens to do whatever they feel right to do,” King said. “We’re going to get our big ladder truck and fly the flag off of that, but we expect it to be a direct route and it will go back to what it was in 2010 and 2011 — much lower key and indigenous to Coronado.”

