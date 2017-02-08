William Murphy, Stars and Stripes' chief financial officer, dies at 56

William Aubrey "Bill" Murphy, chief financial officer for Stars and Stripes and a member of the town council in Dumfries, Va., died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at his home. He was 56.

Murphy came to Stars and Stripes in 1997, and was promoted to CFO in 2012.

“Bill believed strongly in the mission to provide servicemen and women around the world with independent news and information," said Stars and Stripes Publisher Max Lederer. "His dedicated service was essential to successfully entertaining and informing the military community. Bill was a gentleman, a dedicated manager, committed to everything he did. He made a difference in all the lives he touched. He will be missed.”

Murphy was born on September 26, 1960 in Clinton, N.Y. He attended Mohawk Valley Community College, and graduated in 1980 with an associate’s degree. He then attended and graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. While at RIT he was governor of Residence Halls and played varsity ice hockey.

Murphy was very active in his local community, serving on the Dumfries Board of Zoning Appeals for five years before being appointed to the town council two years ago. He was also an usher at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle, Va.

Friends remember Murphy for his devotion to community service and volunteering. He was passionate about hockey, loved to spend time outdoors grilling, and was devoted to his longtime companion, Mylien Nguyen, of Annandale, Va., and to his dog, Lexi.

Stars and Stripes staff members were quick to recall him fondly.

“For newcomers like me, Bill was a ‘one-stop shop’ for information on how to wade through the rules and regulations of the U.S. government and for translating ‘GovSpeak’ into clear English,” said Robert Reid, Senior Managing Editor of Stars and Stripes. “He always did so with a smile.”

Murphy was known around the workplace for his warm nature and sense of humor. Meg Irish, Director of Member Services for Stars and Stripes, recalled that "early in my time with Stripes, Bill arrived in my office to distribute our pay documents and I said, ‘Oh, look! It’s the Paycheck Fairy!’ And without missing a beat or cracking a smile, Bill drew himself up and replied, ‘Please! The correct term is Finance Ranger.’ I’ve thought of him as our Finance Ranger ever since.”

“Bill Murphy was a kind, smart gentleman who was conservative with resources and liberal with people,” added Drew Schneider, Director of Stars and Stripes Interactive Media. “He was a fine steward of Stars and Stripes, and obviously held our staff in high regard, much as we all held him in high regard. He will be greatly missed.”

“It’s been my honor to work with Bill for the last 18 years at Stars and Stripes,” said Marie Woods, Director of Publishing and Media Design. “He was a good soul, generous and thoughtful to everyone he knew. I’m grateful for having had the opportunity to know him and count him among my closest friends. I will truly miss him.”

“I have known Bill since I worked at Stars and Stripes in the late 1990s. In addition to doing great work for the organization, he was a friend to all, and I've never met anyone with a warmer spirit,” said Barry Williams, Operations Manager for Stars and Stripes.

“I have had the privilege to work with Bill for six years at Stars and Stripes,” said Corey Henderson, a Stars and Stripes Multimedia Consultant. “He was such an important leader in our professional family. He worked hard to make sure that our organization maintained solid stewardship of the funds that support our servicemembers and their family members.”

“Bill was a wonderful man and I respected him for the work he did and how he went about it. But most importantly, he was just a great guy,” said Chris Carlson, Stars and Stripes Publishing and Media Design Manager. “He will be missed.”

Visiting hours will be Sunday, Feb. 12, from 1-3 at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College Street, Clinton, N.Y. 13323-0211. The funeral Mass will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 13 Marvin Street, Clinton, New York, 13323.

There will also be a memorial service at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 18825 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle, Va. on Feb. 24 from 3-4 p.m. followed by a reception in his honor at the Triangle Rescue Squad Bingo Facility, 3800 Graham Park Road, Dumfries, VA 22026 at 4:30 p.m.

