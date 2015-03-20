William Mohr, one of America's oldest World War II veterans, dies at 108

WWII veteran William Mohr made national headlines when he was invited to attend the 2016 Veterans Day Breakfast at the White House, where he and his family met President Obama.

William Mohr, one of the oldest World War II veterans in the country, died Dec. 18 in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, of natural causes. He was surrounded by his family, caregivers, an Irish priest from his family's hometown and Santa, who visited him at the hospital, according to the release from Debbie Goetz Media Connections.

"He was still smiling when he took his last breath," said his daughter, Jodie Hartshorne, of Palm City, Fla.

Mohr made national headlines when he was invited to attend the 2016 Veterans Day Breakfast at the White House, where he and his family met President Obama.

Obama asked Mohr the secret to his longevity, and Mohr said that "he eats Campbell's chicken noodle soup every day."

Mohr enlisted in the Army in 1940 as a sergeant and was a member of the 381st Replacement Company European Front, 45th Infantry from 1943 to 1945, the release states. He also served in North Africa, Italy, France and Germany. His unit marched up the Rhine River Valley and helped liberate the Dachau concentration camp in Germany.

Mohr became the oldest person to throw a ceremonial first pitch in March 2015 at a New York Mets spring game against the Houston Astros at Tradition Field in Port St. Lucie. He still holds that local record, said Traer Van Allen, general manager for the St. Lucie Mets.

In March 2016, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder named Mohr an honorary deputy, Hartshorne said. Snyder gave him a badge and drove Mohr through Stuart in a sheriff's patrol car.

"He was a national treasure," Snyder said. "I was honored to have him as a special deputy."

He got in the car with Snyder and said, "'Wait a minute, I have to make sure my insurance is paid off,'" Hartshorne said.

"Snyder loved him. He and my dad had so much fun last year," Hartshorne said. "He was hilarious and still joking around at 107 years old."

Mohr and his wife, Josephine, who died in October 2015 at 98 years old, were married for 72 years.

Mohr, originally from Pennsylvania, first came to Stuart, Fla. with his wife in 2001. They lived part time at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions for four years and then moved to Harbor Place at Port St. Lucie, where they lived for 14 years.

They would live on the Treasure Coast during the winter months and then go back to their Pennsylvania home, a house Mohr built in 1948 after World War II.

"He was a great inspiration to (the other seniors) at Harbor Place," Hartshorne said. "They would always look forward to when he would come back every November."

Mohr leaves behind four children and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at Harbor Place sometime in February, Hartshorne said.

