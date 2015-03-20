William Beaumont Army Medical Center moves to next phase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center is expanding to the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

The next phase includes people between the ages of 16 to 64 with increased risk of severe illness as defined by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention , William Beaumont Army Medical Center officials said.

The phase includes people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies. It also includes people with immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking and Type 2 diabetes, officials said.

The Medical Center is only providing the vaccine to TRICARE beneficiaries and U.S. Department of Defense personnel.

“Beneficiaries with high-risk medical conditions have an increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease and associated hospitalization,” officials said in a news release. “Reductions in COVID-19 associated hospitalizations can help ease the burden on strained healthcare systems. Vaccination benefits people in this group by decreasing the risk of COVID-19 associated medical complications.”

Those who qualify for the vaccine are asked to register and schedule an appointment for it at william-beaumont.tricare.mil or by calling 915-742-2273.

“As we await the arrival of additional vaccine supplies, we ask beneficiaries who are not in any of the above categories continue to be patient, and allow those who fall into the mentioned categories to make their appointments,” officials said. “WBAMC will publicize when the next phased group is eligible for vaccination.”

The medical center is administering the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, officials said.

“WBAMC highly recommends beneficiaries continue to follow basic public health guidance after receiving the vaccine – wear a mask, maintain appropriate social distancing, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings,” officials said.

