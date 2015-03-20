WikiLeaks says CIA hacks on Apple devices can persist
By ANICK JESDANUN | Associated Press | Published: March 23, 2017
NEW YORK — New documents from WikiLeaks point to an apparent CIA program to hack Apple's iPhones and Mac computers using techniques that couldn't be disabled by resetting devices to factory conditions.
Security experts say the exploits are plausible, but suggest they pose little threat to typical users. They say that many of the tricks are older - the iPhone hack involves the 3G model from 2008, for instance. The techniques also typically require physical access to devices, something the CIA would only use for individuals it is targeting, not a broader population.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The CIA wouldn't comment on the documents' authenticity, but says it complies with a legal prohibition against electronic surveillance "targeting individuals here at home, including our fellow Americans."
