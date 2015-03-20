Why do I need to keep a mask on if I’ve been vaccinated for coronavirus?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Readers have questions about COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine, and we’re getting answers from health care experts.

Q: Do I need to keep wearing a mask if I’ve received the coronavirus vaccine?

The short answer is, yes, individuals who have been immunized need to keep wearing masks, because it’s still possible for them to get COVID-19 and transmit it to others. Here’s what some local physicians said:

The vaccine does not convey 100% protection against COVID-19. The Moderna vaccine is about 94% effective in preventing COVID-19, while the Pfizer/ BioNTech vaccine is 95% effective, according to published reports.

The vaccine takes two to four weeks to start protecting people against the virus, said Dr. David Margolius, internal medicine physician at MetroHealth Systems. During that interval, an immunized person could contract COVID-19.

Immunized people who get COVID-19 and are asymptomatic still may be able to spread the virus, said Dr. Daniel Culver, chair of the department of pulmonary medicine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 accounts for more than half of all cases of COVID-19, according to new research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 60% of all transmission came from people without symptoms, under the model’s baseline scenario. That percentage includes new cases from people who infect others before they show symptoms, and individuals who never develop symptoms at all.

The CDC study’s findings emphasize why it’s important for everyone to wear a mask, keep socially distant and wash their hands frequently, even after vaccination. JAMA Network Open published the findings this month.

Scientists don’t know how long the immunity conveyed by the vaccine will last.

Masks do not give 100% protection against the coronavirus for either the wearer or others around him or her.

Ideally, everyone could stop wearing masks when 80% to 90% of the population has been immunized, Margolius said. But for now, “the safest thing to do is wear a mask,” he said.

