White supremacist who killed three at Jewish sites appeals his death sentence

In a Nov. 10, 2015 photo, F. Glenn Miller Jr. listens to Johnson County District Judge Kelly Ryan while reviewing motions, including a motion for a new trial, prior to the sentencing phase at the Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — A white supremacist who killed three people in 2014 at Jewish sites in Overland Park on Monday asked the Kansas Supreme Court to overturn his death sentence, contending he should not have been allowed to represent himself at trial.

Attorneys for F. Glenn Miller Jr., who in 2015 was convicted of capital murder, argued that the trial judge in Johnson County made a mistake when he allowed Miller to represent himself in the penalty phase of the case, among other issues.

During oral arguments, Miller’s lawyer Reid Nelson said normally trained attorneys can’t defend suspects in complex trials in which their lives are on the line, let alone a 74-year-old, “fairly unbalanced” defendant who had shown signs of mental illness.

“The jury had a blindfold on,” Nelson said, asserting that mitigating evidence that could have reduced Miller’s punishment was not presented. “Jurors deserve before making a decision on taking a human life ... a little reliability in the penalty phase.”

In asking the justices to uphold Miller’s death sentence, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said defendants have the personal right to represent themselves, which is what Miller wanted in his case. He called Miller’s defense a “hybrid-self representation,” with attorneys working on his behalf behind the scenes — a characterization Nelson disputed.

“Frankly, the death penalty was created for a case like this,” Howe said, adding that it is limited to the “worst of the worst.”

Miller’s April 13, 2014, rampage outside the Jewish Community Center and the Village Shalom care center took the lives of Reat Underwood, 14; his grandfather William Corporon, 69; and 53-year-old Terri LaManno, who worked with visually impaired children.

Jurors found the murders especially heinous and sentenced Miller to death, which Judge Kelly Ryan accepted. Miller, who had lived in Aurora in southwest Missouri, was also sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for other crimes, which included attempted murder for shooting at people who were not struck by his gunfire.

At his sentencing, Miller reiterated his desire to kill Jewish people, The Star reported.

“I’d do it again,” he said, “if they ever let me out of here.”

Some of the relatives of Miller’s victims said they supported a death sentence, while others expressed forgiveness.

During the trial, Miller represented himself and argued the shootings were justified because he was trying to stop “the Jewish genocide against the white race.” None of the victims were Jewish.

At a continuation of the hearing Monday afternoon, another one of Miller’s attorneys argued before the justices via video conference that the death penalty is unconstitutional and violates “the fundamental right to life” under Kansas’ Bill of Rights.

Meryl Carver-Allmond, a capital appellate defender, said her team was not arguing for an all-time ban on the death penalty in Kansas, but that its statute should be more narrowly tailored.

“We’re talking about taking someone’s life,” she said. “And the fact that we’re talking about doing that with very low levels of judicial scrutiny is disturbing.”

The correct result, Carver-Allmond said, would be for Miller to be resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brant Laue, Kansas’ solicitor general, argued that Miller, who is also known as Frazier Glenn Cross Jr., forfeited his rights under the section cited by his lawyers when he took the lives of others.

“Mr. Cross moved outside the private domain when he committed multiple murders, and Kansas is not prohibited by its constitution from imposing the death penalty,” Laue said.

The justices took the appeal under advisement and will rule on the case at a later date.

An Army veteran who fought in Vietnam, Miller had long been known for his anti-Semitic and racist statements. Miller was a one-time “grand dragon” of the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

He ran for office several times and never got more than a handful of write-in votes. In 2006, he sought the 7th District U.S. House seat from Missouri and in 2010 filed as a write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate from Missouri, The Star previously reported.

Miller is now among 10 death-sentenced inmates in Kansas.

While prosecutors in Kansas continue to charge capital crimes and seek the death penalty, the state has not executed an inmate since 1965, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

In November, a lawsuit filed against the head of the Kansas Department of Corrections argued that its policy to “automatically and permanently” hold those inmates in solitary confinement was unconstitutional. In court filings since then, the state Attorney General’s Office said the policy the suit challenged was already being revised but that its implementation had been delayed by the pandemic.

