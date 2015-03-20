White House staff told to preserve Russia-related materials
By JULIE PACE AND VIVIAN SALAMA | Associated Press | Published: March 1, 2017
WASHINGTON — The White House counsel's office has instructed the president's aides to preserve materials that could be connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election and related issues.
Three administration officials say a memo was sent to White House staff on Tuesday.
Last week, Senate Democrats asked the White House - as well as law enforcement agencies - to keep all materials involving contacts that Trump's administration, campaign, transition team - or anyone acting on their behalf - had with Russian government officials or their associates. The Senate Intelligence Committee also made a similar request to the White House.
The three administration officials who confirmed that White House staffers were instructed to comply did so on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the counsel's memo publicly.
