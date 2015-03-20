White House picks Boeing executive as Pentagon's No. 2
By ROBERT BURNS | Associated Press | Published: March 16, 2017
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intends to nominate a Boeing executive to serve as deputy secretary of defense.
The Trump administration has struggled to fill top Pentagon positions, with two of its four previous selections having withdrawn.
A White House announcement Thursday says Trump plans to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to be the No. 2 official at the Pentagon. If confirmed by the Senate, he would succeed Robert Work, an Obama administration holdover.
The White House also announced plans to nominate a budget chief, deputy budget chief, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense, a deputy to the Pentagon's policy chief, and director of an office charged with providing independent analysis of military programs.
