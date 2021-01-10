White House flag at half-staff for Brian Sicknick
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 10, 2021
WASHINGTON — The U.S. flag at the White House is now flying at half-staff after calls for the flag there and at other federal locations be lowered to honor U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had already ordered flags at the Capitol lowered to half-staff in Sicknick's honor, and calls were growing for President Donald Trump to do the same at the White House.
Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008, serving until his death Thursday after being attacked as rioters seething over Trump's election loss stormed the U.S. Capitol.
WATCH: Procession in Washington, D.C., for fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being injured in clash with a pro-Trump mob Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/7MVHEkVke0— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 10, 2021