When Ford strike group sails, communication and coordination are the focus

Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Bondurant and Petty Officer 3rd Class Susan Teneyck of the cruiser USS Gettysburg track flight path coordinates during an air defense exercise in the Tactical Flag Command Center aboard USS Gerald R. Ford, April 26, 2021.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — When USS Gerald R Ford headed out to sea last month for some final weeks of tests and trials, the ships that will sail with it as part of Carrier Strike Group 12 seized the chance to practice working together.

Although, in the case of the cruiser USS Gettysburg, still at the BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair for maintenance work, that meant sending Capt. Megan Thomas and her ship’s air- and missile-defense team to the Ford to conduct an air-defense exercise.

Commanding a strike group’s defense from attacking planes and missiles is part of the job of a cruiser captain. Thomas, less than two months into her role leading the cruiser’s 300 sailors and 30 officers, saw an opportunity for her team to drill. Their job with the strike group is coordinating how the Ford, its air-wing and the guided missiles on their ship and the group’s destroyers fend off attackers.

Setting up in the Ford’s tactical flag combat center to simulate their operations center on the Gettysburg, Thomas and her team worked closely with the destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill, which recently joined the strike group.

It ran several scenarios, such as practicing how it and Ford would move safely through the narrow waters of a strait, where ships are particularly vulnerable.

Churchill also ran a horizon reference unit exercise – a nighttime operation when it had to steam close behind the Ford so that the carrier’s landing signal officers could get a sense of where the horizon was as they guided F/A-18 SuperHornets in for a landing.

“It’s a very serious evolution,” said Cmdr. Timothy Stanley, the Churchill’s captain. “You’re thinking every minute about where you are, what you are doing, do you need to add a knot (nautical mile of speed) here, steer a few degrees, planning for what’s coming next ... you’ve got the carrier’s fighters roaring overhead – it’s pretty exciting.”

For the challenging ship-handling demanded by the horizon reference unit exercise, a destroyer’s captain and executive officer join the usual team of watch-standers. They include officer of the deck, conning officer and the junior officer of the deck assigned to monitor radar and camera signals as well as a boatswain’s mate of the watch, a sailor at the helm who steers the ship, the lee helmsman in charge of the ship’s equivalent of a car’s accelerator and brakes, and lookouts.

They’re fielding and responding to a regular stream of information from the Ford’s bridge – where watch-standers have the additional responsibility of managing the carrier so that it doesn’t roll too much for its planes to land safely and that it is going fast enough and in the right direction to create enough wind to help those planes take off.

In addition to the stream of information coming from the Ford, sailors in the Churchill’s combat information center feed what they’re seeing on the ship’s radar, sonar and other sensors up to the bridge.

The Churchill joined the Ford strike group six weeks ago, after a nine month deployment, mainly in the Middle East, where it made 26 transits through some of the most important maritime chokepoints in the world: the Strait of Hormuz, Straits of Bab-el-Mandeb, Strait of Gibraltar and the Suez Canal.

Rear Adm. Craig Clapperton, the strike group commander, saw the Ford’s final weeks of tests and trial as a chance to do what the Navy calls “basic-phase level training.”

This is the kind of coordinated operation of the group’s several ships that would not normally occur until it begins work-ups for deployment.

“We wanted to move this to the left,” Thomas said, using the Department of Defense shorthand for taking on a task sooner than planned.

The day-long air defense exercise requiring staying on top of a complicated scenario of fast-moving jets and strike group ships.

“We have a building block approach,” Thomas said. It starts on the cruiser itself, as the air defense team hones tracking and decision making skills. But joining up with the strike group at sea means working on the next, and vital step: communication and coordination.

“You have to know how to communicate clearly and concisely; there isn’t always a lot of time,” Thomas said.

That’s why familiarity with Gettysburg’s partners on the Ford, on the Churchill and the other destroyers that will sail with the group when it deploys is vital.

After all, she said: “You can’t know every scenario” ahead of time.

dress@dailypress.com

©2021 Daily Press

Visit dailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC

