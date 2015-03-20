What we know about Bay Area Rep. Eric Swalwell and the suspected Chinese spy

(Tribune News Service) — Rep. Eric Swalwell, a high-profile Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee who represents portions of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, is coming under scrutiny following a report from Axios that tied the congressman to a suspected Chinese spy.

According to Axios, a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang entered the United States as a college student at a Bay Area university in 2011 and "targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage."

The most high-profile politician with direct ties to Fang was Swalwell. Axios reported that Fang "took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell's 2014 re-election campaign," and Swalwell's office was "directly aware of these activities on its behalf," but "found no evidence of illegal contributions." Fang also helped place at least one intern in the congressman's office.

In 2015, federal investigators "became so alarmed by Fang's behavior" they alerted Swalwell and gave him a "defensive briefing" on the threat posed by Fang, prompting Swalwell to cut off all ties. A current U.S. intelligence official said Swalwell was not accused of any wrongdoing, and Fang left the country not longer after Swalwell was alerted.

Swalwell's office told Axios in a statement, "Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn't seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story."

The Axios report details tactics Fang used on other politicians, including her volunteering on South Bay Rep. Ro Khanna's 2014 campaign, as well as "engaging in sexual or romantic relationships with at least two mayors of Midwestern cities over a period of about three years."

The report has opened Swalwell up to all sorts of criticism from the right, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling him "a national security liability" who should be stripped of his post on the House Intelligence Committee. Swalwell was not accused of wrongdoing, but McCarthy alleged, "this is only the tip of the iceberg" and demanded more information.

On Fox News, primetime host Tucker Carlson said his producers asked Swalwell's office directly if he had a sexual relationship with Fang, and evidently got sent the same statement his team sent to Axios.

"His staff replied by saying they couldn't comment because such information might be 'classified,'" Carlson said on his show. "They did not elaborate or explain what they meant by that."

This nonanswer landed Swalwell the bawdy headline "Rep. Eric Swalwell won't say if he had sex with China spy amid intel concerns" in the New York Post, and Swalwell eventually broke his media silence by talking to Politico on Tuesday. He alleged the leak of the story was politically motivated, stating he became aware Axios was working on the story in the middle of 2019, when he was in the middle of his short-lived presidential bid.

"I've been a critic of the president. I've spoken out against him. I was on both committees that worked to impeach him," Swalwell said. "The timing feels like that should be looked at."

Politico added that Swalwell "refused to discuss his relationship with Fang," but he said that "congressional leadership knew about" his connection to her, which makes him believe the story is unlikely to cost him his seat.

A day later, the story took another strange turn when Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee contradicted Swalwell, stating they were not aware of the relationship. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had "full confidence in Congressman Swalwell's service in the Congress and on the Intelligence Committee" in a statement released Wednesday.

Swalwell dodged another opportunity to discuss the details of his relationship with Fang during a CNN interview Wednesday morning, instead repeating his line that the leak was politically motivated.

That's where we are as of now, but things appear to be moving fast on this story.

___

(c)2020 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

