What American travelers need to know about finding a covid-19 test abroad

On Jan. 26, a Biden administration executive order went into effect requiring a negative coronavirus test result before entry into the United States, creating a significant change in how Americans travel during the pandemic.

Travelers, including residents returned home to the United States, must now show their airline a negative test result taken within three days of departure, or show proof they've recovered from covid-19 in the last 90 days. Even those who have been vaccinated must provide a negative test result.

In a news briefing hosted by the State Department, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and State Department urged that now is not a time to be taking any discretionary trips abroad. Travel can increase chances of spreading coronavirus at home and abroad, and the world is bracing for the impact of new coronavirus variants that experts warn are more contagious.

David Beuther, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health, a leading respiratory hospital, echoed those concerns. Not only will the situation vary from place to place, it's also constantly in flux.

"If a person is going to travel, then they get to all these questions about how do I get tested? Do I need to isolate? What kind of test? I have to make sure I get my results in a timely manner. Can I rely on the test? Will they accept it?" Beuther says. "It gets really, really complicated."

Nonetheless, some Americans are continuing to travel outside of the United States and will have to navigate new travel restrictions accordingly. Here is what they should consider before their trip.

Q: What kind of test do travelers need?

A: Per the executive order, those traveling by air who are at least two years old must get a PCR lab or rapid test within three days of their flight. Travelers will have to provide the airline a paper or electronic copy of their results before boarding.

Travelers who have recovered from coronavirus will have to provide the airline proof of their recovery, including a recent positive test and a letter from a doctor or public health official.

The PCR, or polymerase chain reaction,test is considered the gold standard of coronavirus testing, but can cost more and takes a few days to process results. Rapid or antigen tests are faster and cheaper but tend to be less accurate.

"[Rapid tests] miss sometimes up to a quarter of cases where somebody is sick and the test is falsely negative," Beuther says.

Q: Will testing requirements make travel safer?

A: Experts warn that the new order won't guarantee coronavirus-infected patients won't still make it onto planes. Even countries with strict testing requirements — including New Zealand and Australia — have reported cases of infectious travelers testing negative before flights.

"No test is perfect and no strategy is perfect," Beuther says. "But they are thought to be better than nothing, and hopefully we catch a few people who don't think they're sick and prevent them from coming into the country and globally."

Q: Where can travelers find a test abroad?

A: The State Department says travelers can find information on where to get a test overseas by visiting the U.S. Embassy website of the country they're visiting. But Americans will not be able to get tested at a U.S. Embassy where they're traveling.

An additional resource is the site TestForTravel.com, which features crowdsourced information on finding coronavirus tests abroad.

As a convenience for guests, many hotels are offering to arrange coronavirus tests that comply with the new order. That may be on-site at a hotel medical facility or in a guest room, or at nearby health clinics or hospitals.

Tour companies are also providing such pandemic amenities. For example, adventure travel operator, Aggressor Adventures, has Return Travel Testing Services that arrange a medical lab tech administer a rapid antigen test at the end of the trip to near or far-flung destinations like the Maldives, Costa Rica and the Bahamas.

Travelers may also be able to find a coronavirus test at the airport. Turkey's Istanbul Airport test center offers PCR, antibody and antigen tests 24/7.

Q: How much will testing cost travelers?

A: Tests will vary in cost depending on the type of test obtained and place its administered.

At some all-inclusive Club Med resorts, including properties in Mexico and Turks & Caicos Islands, guests can get free antigen testing or PCR testing for an additional charge. Couples Resorts four properties in Jamaica promises free on-site rapid tests and will provide results emailed or printed within the three-day requirement. At Papagayo Beach Hotel in Curaçao, guests can get an on-site PRC test for $90.

At Jade Mountain and Anse Chastanet resorts in St. Lucia, testing is included for some guests who meet certain requirements; however, some may have to pay $250 for a PCR test or $50 for a rapid test.

Q: What happens if a traveler tests positive?

A: According to the State Department, those who test positive will not be able to fly to the United States as planned. The CDC order requires airlines to deny boarding to any passenger who doesn't provide proper documentation of their test results or recovery.

Travelers who test positive must stay where they are until they've recovered, which could take anywhere from days to several weeks.

"Those choosing to travel or remain abroad should be prepared to make their own arrangements regarding their medical care, and to remain informed regarding all travel requirements," a State Department said in an email.

The State Department urges all those traveling internationally to have a backup plan in the case they test positive. They should consider where they'd be able to stay, if they'd be able to afford a significantly longer trip and how their life at home may be impacted should they need to stay abroad for weeks. Some travelers may want to get a travel insurance policy to cover costs of becoming sick with coronavirus abroad.

Q: Do travelers need to quarantine when they get to the U. S.?

A: On Jan. 26, the Biden administration implemented an executive order that requires anyone flying into the U.S. to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to self-quarantine for at least seven days.

However, the CDC told The Washington Post in an email that it will not enforce its guidelines for quarantine as a rule. While not mandatory, it's strongly recommended as a negative test result alone doesn't guarantee a traveler is coronavirus-free.

