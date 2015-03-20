Westover to get new wing commander: Colonel with 33 years of military experience

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — A colonel with 33 years of experience in the Air Force and Air Reserve, including flying combat missions during Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, will become the new commander of the Reserve’s 439th Airlift Wing.

Col. Joseph D. Janik, who began work at Westover Air Reserve Base this week, will officially assume command of the wing in a ceremony scheduled for May 1, said Lt. Kristine MacDonald, public affairs officer for the wing.

Janik succeeds Col. Craig C. Peters, who served as Westover’s commander for the past two years. Peters, whose last day at work was Tuesday, is retiring after a 37-year career in the military, she said. Peters, who grew up in West Springfield, and his wife, Cathie, a graduate of Chicopee High School, have ties to Western Massachusetts.

Janik, who grew up in Buffalo, New York, will be the fourth commander at Westover since 2016. Most commanders in the recent past have stayed in the position for two years or less before being promoted and reassigned to other positions in the Air Reserve.

He most recently served as commander of the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio for the past two years. Previously he had been that unit’s vice commander from November 2017 to February 2019. The 910th flies C-130H Hercules aircraft on airlift and aerial spray missions.

There are about 1,300 Reservists at Youngstown. Westover, which is Chicopee’s largest employer, has about 5,500 employees, including civilians, part-time Reservists and those who work civilian jobs at the base full-time and are also Reservists.

Janik began his military career in 1989 as an Air Force tactical aircraft maintenance specialist assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, stationed in England. After four years of active duty, which also included an assignment in New Mexico, he joined the Air Reserve as a member of the 328th Airlift Squadron in Niagara Falls, New York. After graduating from Officer Training School and pilot training he returned to Niagara Falls, flying the C-130 Hercules.

Janik holds a master’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from State University of New York. He also has attended the Air War College and Air Command and Staff College in Alabama and Squadron Officer School.

The change-of-command ceremony will include many of the military traditions but will be scaled back and modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MacDonald said.

Most of the attendees will be limited to dignitaries, commanders and chiefs of different units on the base to allow for social distancing. The event will be streamed live and posted on the Westover Facebook page so members of the 439th Airlift Wing and community members can watch, she said.

