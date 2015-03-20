West Point superintendent's letter addresses pro-Communism, anti-Trump Fort Drum officer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The superintendent of West Point said he is taking allegations of reduced standards at the academy “very seriously,” as controversy rages about West Point graduate and Fort Drum officer 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone.

“I ask that you help me prevent the negativity associated with the alleged behavior of one graduate from causing us to lose sight of the thousands of graduates who sacrifice and serve honorably every day,” wrote Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr.

The superintendent’s letter also comes as a former academy professor, who disciplined Lt. Rapone as a cadet, wrote a new open letter stating “a culture of extreme permissiveness has invaded” the academy.

“It used to be a place where standards and discipline mattered, and where concepts like duty, honor, and country were real and they meant something,” wrote retired Lt. Col. Robert M. Heffington. “Those ideas have been replaced by extreme permissiveness, rampant dishonesty, and an inexplicable pursuit of mediocrity.”

The lieutenant colonel also accused the superintendent of lying when discussing the academic credentials of athletes with faculty, stating some cadets he taught were “borderline illiterate.”

The accusation of lying by academy leadership was noted in Gen. Caslen’s letter.

“I do not take these allegations lightly and will provide you a response with facts addressing his allegations and then you can judge for yourself whether our graduates are serving our Nation with the character imbued with the values of Duty, Honor and Country, or not,” he wrote.

Lt. Rapone initially raised concerns with social media posts advocating Communism and denouncing President Donald J. Trump and members of his administration.

Lt. Rapone, a member of the 10th Mountain Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, is currently under investigation by the Army for the statements.

Additionally, Gen. Caslen wrote that he has directed an additional review of the academy’s procedures as Lt. Rapone attended the academy, and of the lieutenant’s suitability for graduation and commissioning.

The general said the investigations had “necessarily limited” what he could disclose about the lieutenant’s statements.

“It is my duty to thoroughly investigate concerns pertaining to the effectiveness of our systems and processes to maintain the outstanding quality of USMA graduates that the Nation expects,” Gen. Caslen wrote. “I am committed to fulfilling that duty to both our graduates and the American people. It is imperative that this be done right.”

Among those calling for Lt. Rapone’s dismissal is U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

