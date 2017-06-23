West Point getting new commandant of cadets

WEST POINT, N.Y. — The U.S. Military Academy is getting a new commandant of cadets.

Brigadier Gen. Steve Gilland will take the position Friday during a ceremony at West Point. The commandant of cadets oversees discipline and training for the academy's roughly 4,200 cadets. It's one of West Point's top positions.

Gilland is from Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from West Point in 1990.

He most recently served as deputy commanding general for operations for the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.