West Point getting new commandant of cadets
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 23, 2017
WEST POINT, N.Y. — The U.S. Military Academy is getting a new commandant of cadets.
Brigadier Gen. Steve Gilland will take the position Friday during a ceremony at West Point. The commandant of cadets oversees discipline and training for the academy's roughly 4,200 cadets. It's one of West Point's top positions.
Gilland is from Rock Island, Illinois. He graduated from West Point in 1990.
He most recently served as deputy commanding general for operations for the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, receives an operations update from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steve Gilland, Deputy Commanding General – Erbil, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, during his visit to Erbil, Iraq, Nov. 10, 2016.
LISA SOY/U.S. ARMY PHOTO
