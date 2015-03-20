West Point cadets face courts-martial for drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two West Point cadets face courts-martial on charges of distributing cocaine and other drugs and another senior faces similar charges amid a months-long investigation, the U.S. Military Academy said Wednesday.

West Point first announced in November that six cadets faced charges that they conspired to distribute drugs.

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen on Feb. 14 referred two cadets to a general courts-martial. Christopher Monge of Coplay, Pennsylvania, and Tevin Long of Richmond, Texas, are on administrative leave and face arraignment before a military judge, according to the academy.

No trial date has been set.

The other four cadets on administrative leave are awaiting a decision from the superintendent on further proceedings, which could include courts-martial or administrative action.

The cadets are accused of driving to nearby Newburgh, New York, as well as Pennsylvania and New Jersey to purchase drugs and then bringing them to West Point in 2015 and 2016. The charges involve the wrongful distribution, introduction and use of cocaine, oxycodone, oxymorphone and alprazolam, according to charging documents.

New charges were bought Tuesday against Ammon Tuimaunei, with five violations related to the possession and distribution of cocaine and oxycodone and two violations related to conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and oxycodone.

Tuimaunei is currently an active cadet pending a hearing. West Point did not immediately provide a hometown for Tuimaunei.

The Associated Press was not immediately able to reach the three cadets by phone for comment.