West Point cadet found guilty of sexual assault of classmate
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 5, 2017
WEST POINT, N.Y. — A U.S. Military Academy cadet has been found of guilty of sexually assaulting a female classmate during field training.
West Point officials say Friday that 20-year-old Cadet Jacob Whisenhunt, of Maxwell, Nebraska, has been sentenced to 21 years confinement and dismissal from the U.S. Army.
He was found guilty by a panel of West Point faculty and staff after a court-martial that began Monday.
The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that his accuser testified the assault happened after a day of field training last summer at Camp Buckner at West Point.
Whisenhunt pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers said any sexual contact between the two was consensual.
Whisenhunt was in the class of 2019.
The academy is 50 miles north of New York City.
