Weekly radio show attracts guests from ROTC students to high-ranking military officials

Chuck Zobac spent years coming to terms with his service in Vietnam, living with post-traumatic stress disorder and battling the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He said he encountered people along the way who gave him a look that translated to something like, "Are you another one of those crazy guys?"

He initially didn't trust the system or its staff.

"It's so hard to ask for help from so many people who are not qualified to help you," Zobac said.

Today, 72-year-old Zobac helps veterans with his weekly radio show, Calling All Veterans, which airs at noon every Tuesday on KVSF, 101.5 FM. The one-hour show premiered in March 2015 and has attracted guests ranging from teenage ROTC students to high-ranking military and Veterans Affairs officials.

"It gives me the chance to reach out and spread information," Zobac said on a recent day before taking to the air.

Zobac speaks with a reassuringly smoky tone, a result, he said, of a bout with throat cancer because of exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange. His eyes remain focused on those of his guests as he talks, as if he is expecting to give a command or follow an order. On this occasion, his show touches on the needs of homeless veterans and efforts to help women veterans get benefits.

"If we can help just one vet, that's what this show is all about," Zobac said.

One recent radio show involved a discussion about suicide rates among female veterans and how that often ties to military sexual trauma.

Zobac tells his guests that the suicide rate for veterans of both genders -- about 20 a day, or 7,400 a year, based on a recent Department of Veterans Affairs' report -- is "unacceptable."

"It's not a sign of weakness to ask for help," he tells his listeners.

The exchange makes him remember trying to make sense of his feelings following his Vietnam tour of 1967-68. He still recalls an elderly white-haired doctor who patted his head in a condescending manner, called him boy, and prescribed a quarter of a jar of Valium and a mouthpiece so Zobac wouldn't grind his teeth at night.

He said he found that Valium and Coors made a nice mix. And Valium and scotch worked even better when it came to his years of self-medication. He broke free of that dependency in the late 1980s, when he finally went to a counselor -- an action he encourages other veterans to do if need be.

As lost as he felt, Zobac was glad to be back home. And alive. Born to a career Air Force maintenance technician in Missouri in 1944, Zobac found himself caught up in the mid-1960s military draft once the war in Vietnam escalated. He enlisted in the Army shortly after receiving his draft notice.

"I showed them," he said with a laugh.

Zobac served as a plainclothes intelligence operative in Washington, D.C., for a while. It was an easy life. But when Gen. William Westmoreland called for an increase in intelligence operations in Vietnam, Zobac volunteered, not knowing what he was getting into.

He went to Fort Bragg, N.C., for compressed Special Forces training. And then in March 1967, he was flying on a "great big silver bird from North Carolina to Alaska to Japan and then to the Land of Enchantment -- the Republic of Vietnam."

Zobac worked in small military intelligence groups in the jungles and hills until April 1968. Though he is proud of the Combat Infantryman's Badge he earned under fire, he discounts any suggestion that he acted with bravery.

"When you got into deep doo-doo, you got out the best you could. Everyone was just trying to get out of the firefight," he said.

Returning to America following his tour of duty, he received the non-hero's welcome typical for young men and women returning from Vietnam. Some called him a baby killer, which hurt, because he once helped a medic deliver a baby for a young Vietnamese woman.

He worked in real estate development and as a mortgage banker, mostly in the San Francisco Bay area. He moved to Santa Fe 17 years ago after taking part in the Run for the Wall event for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire.

He seems to wing the show. When one high-ranking Washington veterans' official asked Zobac to send in a list of questions in advance, Zobac responded, "I don't even know what the questions are." But, he said, he researches each topic and stays on top of veterans' issues.

Phillip Chavez,an outreach specialist with the Santa Fe Vets Center, said the show is a valuable resource for veterans. "You get different points of view, different speakers, and it gives vets a chance to share their stories," he said.

Zobac's wish list of future guests includes Santa Fe native and Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Petry.

He wishes he could have the chance to interview at least one long-gone military hero, the late Army veteran and film actor Audie Murphy, the most decorated soldier of World War II.

Zobac said veterans understand Murphy's story.

"He couldn't sleep without a .45. He had no concept at that time of what we now know as post-traumatic stress disorder," Zobac said. "And you don't do what he did without experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. He died at a relatively young age [at 45 in a plane crash]. He was a leader and a soldier and a guy who was trying to survive."

Zobac says he does the radio show because he wants to reinforce the notion that veterans do have a right to request and receive their benefits.

"I want fewer people to have to go through what I've had to go through all of this time," he said. "If people know that there is help, if men and women know that they can get help and it's not the end of the world, things can turn positive."



