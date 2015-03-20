Weekly 82nd Airborne Division podcast continues look at D-Day

The 82nd Airborne Division’s weekly podcast will wrap up its two-part series on the division’s D-Day exploits during World War II.

The latest episode of the All American Legacy Podcast, which will be released Tuesday, will revisit the paratroopers who landed in the small village of Ste. Mere Eglise in Normandy, France, on the night of June 5, 1944.

Titled "The Day Before the Day | Part II," the episode also will feature Maurice Renaud, the son of the village’s war-time mayor, and historian Ed Ruggero, who will recount stories of paratroopers’ valor and courage.

The episode builds on the podcast released last week, which focused on Gen. Jim Gavin, a legend of the 82nd Airborne Division who planned the airborne assault ahead of the larger D-Day invasion.

“D Day is perhaps the most important moment in All American history and in this two-part series we pay tribute to the men who participated in it,” officials with the 82nd Airborne said.

The podcast is available free of charge through iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and various other services.

A new episode is slated to be released each week this year as part of the 82nd's centennial celebration, which is expected to peak during All American Week — an annual event gathering past and present paratroopers that takes place the week leading into Memorial Day.

To find the podcast, go to iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.

