'We love the Dreamers:' White House set to give decision on young immigrant program

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — The White House promised a decision Tuesday on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program as the nation’s business, religious and congressional leaders urged President Donald Trump to save the program that shields young immigrants from deportation and provides work permits for employment.

“We love the Dreamers,” Trump said during an event Friday at the White House. “Over the weekend, we’ll have a decision.”

Later, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the announcement would be made Tuesday.

The pending decision comes as House Speaker Paul D. Ryan joined Friday with executives of some of the nation’s most well-known companies — Google, General Motors, Microsoft, Starbucks — urging Trump not to dismantle the program for the young immigrants, whose compelling stories of growing up in the United States, after being brought to the country illegally as children, have engendered widespread and bipartisan support.

Trump is under enormous pressure to end the Obama-era protections for the DACA recipients, prodded by immigration critics and 10 Republican attorneys general who are expected to file a legal challenge next week.

But Trump appears conflicted, having promised to have “heart” when it comes to the more than 750,000 young immigrants who have registered with the federal government and whose ability to work and remain in the U.S. would be in jeopardy.

The program provides temporary, two-year permits that protect the immigrants from deportation if they remain lawful, are working or attending school or join the military.

As Trump heads to Texas on Saturday to survey damage from Gulf Coast storm Harvey, he is likely to be met by many DACA recipients, who number 50,000 in Houston and have been a longtime, organized presence in the region.

“As entrepreneurs and business leaders, we are concerned about new developments in immigration policy that threaten the future of young undocumented immigrants brought to America as children,” hundreds of business and tech industry leaders, including executives of Apple, EBay, Crate and Barrel, Cushman & Wakefield, wrote.

Ryan said Friday that Trump should not end the program and instead hold off while Congress considers a legislative solution for the young people in “limbo.”

“I actually don’t think he should do that,” Ryan said on WCLO radio in his hometown of Janesville, Wis., according to CNN. “I believe that this is something that Congress has to fix.”

Another top Republican, Sen Orrin Hatch of Utah, also weighed in Friday. “I’ve urged the President not to rescind DACA,” Hatch wrote on Twitter, arguing that the solution “must come from Congress.”

Religious leaders, including evangelical Christians, have also joined in support of maintaining the program.

Studies show that most DACA recipients — 87 percent — are using their work permits to gain legal employment, and 83 percent of those in school also are working.

About 6 percent of DACA recipients have started businesses and 12 percent are now homeowners, according to the report from the Center for American Progress, a liberal-leaning advocacy group.

“I stand with the Dreamers,” Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg wrote Friday.

“Dreamers have a special love for this country because they can’t take living here for granted. … We need a government that protects Dreamers,” Zuckerberg wrote. “These young people represent the future of our country and our economy. They are our friends and family, students and young leaders in our communities. I hope you will join us in speaking out.”

Trump’s administration has stepped up detentions of immigrants here illegally since January, largely doing away with Obama-era enforcement priorities that targeted those with criminal backgrounds.

The business leaders, organized by immigration advocate Fwd.us, also called on Congress to intervene with a legislative fix to ensure the young people will not lose their protected status and face deportation.

“We call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program. We call on Congress to pass the bipartisan Dream Act or legislation that provides these young people raised in our country the permanent solution they deserve.”

Ever since the collapse of a bipartisan immigration overhaul in 2013, Congressional has not delved deeply into the issue, but several bills are now pending in Congress to protect these immigrants.

———

©2017 Los Angeles Times

Visit Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

