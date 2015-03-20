‘We’ll do whatever it takes’: Fort Eustis team plays key role in national vaccination push

Joint Task Force Civil Support Commanding General U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeff Van reads a quick response code containing personnel resources during a tour of the state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 community vaccination center in Norfolk, Va., April 3, 2021.

(Tribune News Service) — The mission: to get shots in arms in communities that have been missing out in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination push. It landed in the hands of the specialists at Fort Eustis whose job is to help civilian agencies respond to disaster.

Within days of any state’s call to the Federal Emergency Management Agency , Joint Task Force-Civil Support had soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines or Coast Guardsmen on the road — 17 sites in 12 states.

The vaccination mission was a new one for the nation’s only standing Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Joint Task Force , which also provides command and control of 5,200 federal military forces at more than 36 locations throughout the nation acting in support of civil authority response operations.

“FEMA’s mission was to get vaccines to underserved communities, and they called on DoD to help,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Van , the joint task force’s commander. “This time, soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard get to serve their country in their country.”

“The conversations they’d have with patients have helped: ‘How many deployments have you been on? What are those badges for?’ — it was a way to make connections, to make people feel more confident,” he said.

The trust that develops between those troops and the communities they’re staying in can lead people who’ve been reluctant to get a shot decide to go ahead, he said.

The effort continues, including at Norfolk’s Military Circle mall.

Getting the 122 sailors from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and Little Creek’s Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 4 there was less complex than arranging transport, temporary housing and work schedules for another Hampton Roads group that ran a vaccination center in New York , or combat medics from the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky , to Cleveland for a mass vaccination site there or Air Force medics from Florida to New Jersey .

Van’s team gets daily reports from sites, some of which have been operating for months. At Military Circle mall, when they noted a slight slowdown from the expected 3,000-shot-a-day pace, they suggested to FEMA that it open the doors for walk-ins.

After Virginia cleared the way for 16-year-olds to receive vaccinations, the task force also arranged for video check-ins with parents when teenagers forget to bring a parental authorization form, a trend that the daily reports to Fort Eustis had noted.

The task force arranges work schedules — Van doesn’t want those front-line troops to risk the lack of focus that can come after a 12-plus hour day. His team also wants to be sure when surges of people come for shots, there are surges of troops there to help them.

“We’ll do whatever it takes; we need a Facetime call for a parent, you need a wheelchair at the entrance, we’ve got it,” he said.

Van said he is in regular touch with states’ National Guard leaders in case a state’s needs change — including Brig. Gen. James Ring , chief of staff of the Virginia Army National Guard , who’s been a friend since the two served in the Balkans 20 years ago.

So far, the service members Van’s team have dispatched to mass vaccination sites have administered 1.2 million vaccinations. They’re currently running nine sites in seven states and territories.

“I hope we never have to face another pandemic, but this has been a once-in-a-lifetime chance for soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard to help, and they’ve been proud to do it,” he said.

“We just want to get shots in arms.”

