‘We’ll do whatever it takes’: Fort Eustis team plays key role in national vaccination push
By DAVE RESS | Daily Press | Published: April 29, 2021
Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.
(Tribune News Service) — The mission: to get shots in arms in communities that have been missing out in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination push. It landed in the hands of the specialists at
Within days of any state’s call to the
The vaccination mission was a new one for the nation’s only standing Chemical, Biological,
“FEMA’s mission was to get vaccines to underserved communities, and they called on
“The conversations they’d have with patients have helped: ‘How many deployments have you been on? What are those badges for?’ — it was a way to make connections, to make people feel more confident,” he said.
The trust that develops between those troops and the communities they’re staying in can lead people who’ve been reluctant to get a shot decide to go ahead, he said.
The effort continues, including at Norfolk’s
Getting the 122 sailors from
Van’s team gets daily reports from sites, some of which have been operating for months. At
After
The task force arranges work schedules — Van doesn’t want those front-line troops to risk the lack of focus that can come after a 12-plus hour day. His team also wants to be sure when surges of people come for shots, there are surges of troops there to help them.
“We’ll do whatever it takes; we need a Facetime call for a parent, you need a wheelchair at the entrance, we’ve got it,” he said.
Van said he is in regular touch with states’
So far, the service members Van’s team have dispatched to mass vaccination sites have administered 1.2 million vaccinations. They’re currently running nine sites in seven states and territories.
“I hope we never have to face another pandemic, but this has been a once-in-a-lifetime chance for soldiers, sailors, airmen,
“We just want to get shots in arms.”
©2021 Daily Press.
Visit dailypress.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.