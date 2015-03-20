Washington cyberstalking law on thin ice after hearing

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington's law against cyberstalking faces a dubious future after the state Attorney General's Office declined to defend its constitutionality during a federal court hearing.

Lawyers for a retired Air Force major on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton to block the state from enforcing the law, saying their client has been threatened with prosecution for making online posts that criticize — but don't threaten — a community activist on Bainbridge Island.

Eugene Volokh, a University of California-Los Angeles law professor, said the law criminalizes online speech intended to harass, torment or embarrass someone else. By that definition, he told the judge, President Trump could be prosecuted for his posts about Hillary Clinton.

The judge invited Deputy Attorney General Darwin Roberts to defend it. Roberts demurred, arguing instead that the plaintiff, Richard L. Rynearson III, doesn't have standing to bring his claims in federal court.

Leighton said he planned to rule within two weeks.

