Washington business brings a taste of the holidays to troops overseas

ANACORTES, Wash. — A local business is showing its support for U.S. troops by providing them with one of the comforts of home — salmon.

Mike Mondello, president of SeaBear Wild Salmon, lets customers add pouches of the company’s ready-to-eat salmon to their orders, then have those pouches donated to the troops. SeaBear then matches those donations.

Between the donations and the company matches, about 2,340 pouches have been collected this year in the Treat the Troops program.

“We have a lot of military families here,” Mondello said, adding that the idea for the program came from his staff.

It’s important for troops to know there are people at home thinking about them, he said.

This is the third year Mondello’s company has taken donations for the troops, and the number of donations has grown each year. While donations are collected all year, interest tends to peak near Christmas, he said.

“It’s really popular,” Mondello said. “We get wonderful notes from the troops who receive it.”

More than letters, Mondello remembers the gifts soldiers have sent back to SeaBear to show their appreciation. One soldier, stationed in Africa, sent a hand-carved wooden mask that’s now displayed in the SeaBear office.

Twice, Mondello said, the company received American flags that have flown over bases in the Middle East. Those flags have been framed and are on display.

Mondello said he is touched by the troops who go out of their way to send back gifts to thank SeaBear for the salmon.

“They’ve thanked us more than we thanked them,” he said, referring to those who send gifts.

Members of the public or SeaBear staff can nominate troops to receive the salmon.

The salmon pouches are shipped in crates of 60, which are each valued at $420. If Mondello reaches his 3,000-pouch goal, donations would total $21,000.



