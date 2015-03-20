Wartime girlfriend of WWII veteran dies several months after crowdfunded reunion

In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 photo released by Air New Zealand, World War II veteran Norwood Thomas, 93, from the U.S. reunites with his wartime girlfriend Joyce Morris of Australia, in Adelaide, Australia, after more than 70 years apart. Morris was a 17-year-old British girl and Thomas was a 21-year-old paratrooper when they first met in London shortly before D-Day.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — World War II vet Norwood Thomas lost his love once again when Joyce Durrant Morris died last week in her hometown of Adelaide, Australia.

Their story captured millions of hearts after The Virginian-Pilot first wrote about them in 2015. News outlets around the world picked up the tale, and readers collected money to reunite the war-time sweethearts for the first time in 70 years.

In February, with Air New Zealand kicking in tickets, Thomas – at 93 years old – flew halfway around the globe to see 88-year-old Morris.

Their reunion was broadcast on Australian TV’s “The Project.”

Since then, Thomas and Morris have called each other four or five times a week. He hoped to return to Australia in the spring.

But two months ago, Morris suffered a heart attack from which she could not recover. She died Dec. 9.

On Friday, a tearful Thomas sat in his living room off Newtown Road, reflecting on it all.

“It was a blow,” he said. “For all those years, I never thought I’d see her again. But I did – thanks to so many people. It’s a great loss I feel now.”

The two first met in London shortly before D-Day, when he was a 21-year-old U.S. paratrooper and she, a local girl, was 17. Thomas wanted to marry her but they lost touch after the war. She moved to Australia and he wound up in Hampton Roads – both settling down with other partners.

On a lark – and with help from her son – Morris looked up Thomas on the internet last year. By then, he was a widower and she’d been divorced for decades. The Pilot wrote about their first Skype session. Both were excited to have found each other. Thomas told Morris he longed to give her a “squeeze.”

In Australia, he said, he got his wish, and “got squeezed” back. He found Morris as lovely as he remembered. The years didn’t matter.

“When I put my arms around her I felt an emotion I hadn’t felt for a long time,” Thomas said, adding. “The embers flamed up.”

They reminisced, enjoyed dinners together, went for long walks.

“She was my first great love,” Thomas said, voice trembling.

For a fellow his age, Thomas is in remarkable shape. A straight back, clear mind and, on most days, ready to go. But Australia was a long way even for him.

Loneliness may have propelled him nearly as much as love.

“I’m the only remaining member of my family,” he said. “All the men I parachuted into Normandy with are gone. I can’t locate any of my old high school friends. I have new friends but none left from my earlier life. So I do feel somewhat alone.”

Finding Joyce eased so much of that. Now, little more than year after they reconnected, she’s gone.

Was it worth the grief he’s carrying now?

Thomas smiled. “Oh, yes. It was probably the greatest event of my life.”

Thomas plans to purchase a memorial bench for his Joyce, and have it placed along one of the paths in Australia where they strolled arm-in-arm.



