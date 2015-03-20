Volunteers rally to give vet's family a home

After giving years of his life to the U.S. Army, including service in Afghanistan's violence-ridden Korengal Valley, Victoria veteran Quentin Schul just needed some help fixing his house.

"It's overwhelming how ecstatic I am," said the 28-year-old husband and father of two. Schul was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2013 at the rank of private first class after serving as a chaplain's assistant.

Saturday, more than 20 volunteers from the Crossroads and beyond gave their time, expertise and sweat to the Schuls' home. Country music blasted from a pickup's stereo as volunteers busied themselves through the morning and into the evening with repairs inside, outside and under the home, breaking only for a well-deserved midday pizza party.

"They could be spending time with their families, or they could be doing jobs on the side, earning cash money," Schul said. "Instead, they are here helping me."

Although Schul bought the rural west Victoria County mobile home in 2013, he and his family have not been able to move in because of a dire need for renovations and repairs. For the past few years, Schul's family has paid rent and lived with his parents.

Bulmaro Martinez, co-owner of Platinum Homes, wasn't sure how enthusiastic his employees would be to work for free on a Saturday. But he was pleased with his crew when about 20 workers showed at their morning meet-up spot ready to work.

They installed windows, insulated walls, repaired plumbing and hung sheetrock among other jobs. Previous days of work in December saw the replacement of the home's exterior paneling and other improvements.

With Victoria contractor Adriano Dasilva set to fix the home's roof Sunday, Schul was planning to move in within days.

The decision to coordinate came easily for Mike Allen, peer coordinator with the Military Veteran Peer Network.

"He asked me," said Allen, who has vowed to give similar aid to veterans who have demonstrated a drive to help themselves.

Schul, a full-time student at the University of Houston-Victoria who works part-time as a receptionist at the Crossroads Area Veteran Center with Allen, said he approached the peer coordinator with his need after a friend advised him to.

"He just went way above and beyond," Schul said. "He posted on social media, contacted people."

Although Schul said fixing his home would be an easy task for him if he were single and childless, the job is currently too much for him.

Schul's 2-year-old son, Cameron, was diagnosed with an immune deficiency at birth.

"He was in the hospital every month. Literally every 30 days, he had high fevers of 106.7 degrees - like really high fevers," Schul said.

The father said he is pleased that Cameron's condition abated after the boy' second birthday.

Schul's 6-month-old child is currently suffering from a condition known as gastroparesis, which requires the boy to wear a feeding tube to digest his food properly.

Although those medical complications have delayed Schul's ability to work on the house, he is infinitely grateful for the blessings bestowed by those children, he said.

"Kelsey and I, our whole life revolves around our two boys, sometimes at the cost of each other a little bit," he said. "I'm hoping that being in a house of our own is going to help."

With Schul's plans to chase down a master's degree in business administration and dreams of becoming a certified public accountant, the family's future is bright. Schul said for himself and his family, he envisions a happy future of wonderfully domestic pleasures, such as board games, tag in the front yard and visits with his sister, who lives across the street with her young children.

"I want to thank the community of Victoria, Texas, for its overwhelming support," he said.

©2017 Victoria Advocate (Victoria, Texas)

Visit Victoria Advocate (Victoria, Texas) at www.victoriaadvocate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.