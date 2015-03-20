Volunteers brave bitter temperatures to honor deceased veterans

OTTUMWA, Iowa – While temperatures hovered around zero degrees Friday morning and Ottumwans sought refuge indoors, six members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter and its auxiliary stood in the cold to honor two men with a three-round volley and the playing of taps.

The solemn ceremonial send-off for veterans is a duty the local men take seriously, despite their jollity before they leave the local VFW building. Doug McAntire, Denny Whitson, Tom Jones, Larry Stroud, Michael Baxter, Sr., and Kevin Shepard discussed their volunteer duties over coffee Friday morning.

To be part of the honor guard a person must be able to “stand up, walk more than four feet and be here,” joked Whitson. Those requirements aren’t always easy to meet. The volunteers who form the honor guard for Wapello County funerals are usually older men, and some have full-time jobs and can’t rearrange their schedules for weekday funerals.

Tom Jones is one of those men. He managed, however, to make it to Friday’s bitterly cold funerals. He sees the duty as “honoring the sacrifices that these veterans made, [giving] them that one final salute.”

“Denny [Whitson] owns his own business” and can sometimes work around the funerals, said McAntire. “Some of them can’t. Saturdays we usually have a pretty good crew.”

The oldest member who serves on the honor guard locally is Chod Cremer, said McAntire. Cremer is 85 and wasn’t able to attend yesterday’s funerals, but McAntire said he’s seen Cremer hook his cane in his pocket to free up his hands to fire his weapon.

The youngest of the group is about 48, McAntire said. The six who filled the post of honor guard Friday were somewhere in between.

“We usually try to have an average of five [people],” said Whitson. “Two under the tent and three firing.” The two men under the tent at the gravesite will remove the flag from the casket, fold it and present it to the next of kin. In the case of cremation of the body, the flag will have been folded already.

The remaining honor guard volunteers will fire M1 rifles in a three-round volley. Any number of rifles can be used. “We always fire three rounds over the casket,” Whitson said. The custom comes from the practice of firing three shots into the air to resume a battle after a cease fire to remove the dead from the battle field.

Following the gun salute, a bugler plays the bugle call taps, the traditional last call played at U.S. military bases.

The VFW is usually contacted by the funeral home to provide an honor guard. “They’ll call after they meet with the family,” said McAntire.

“That’s if they want a military funeral,” said Kevin Shepard. Not all families do.

The men at the VFW keep a notebook of the funerals they’ve attended.

They keep of copy of each obituary and list who served on the honor guard for the funeral. Their average is 86 funerals per year, said Baxter. “Last year we had 96. These are our first two this year.”

The men also print a sympathy card from the VFW for the next of kin.

The card includes the lyrics for taps and an explanation of the three spent shell casings placed inside the folded flag, “proof that now and forevermore the deceased and his flag have had proper military honors.”

Friday, in the middle of Iowa’s winter, six men saluted Frank Sims and Warren Decker. “We dress for it,” said McAntire. In addition to warm clothing, the men have chemically-activated hand warmers. “[And] we just won’t get out of our vehicles as early as we usually do,” said McAntire.

The honor guard deals with the other extreme as well. Iowa summers can be uncomfortably hot. The honor guard will then wear short-sleeved shirts and blazers, they said, and sometimes they won’t wear the blazers.

“We have had people pass out,” said Whitson. “We’re not 18 anymore.”

The coffee drinking and light-hearted camaraderie give way to solemnity as the men load the rifles into the van. “We will get our military bearing back” when the time comes, said McAntire. “and send them off the way they should be.”

