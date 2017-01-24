Volunteers asked to clean up wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday

The Arlington House creates a scenic background during Wreaths Across America in Arlington National Cemetery on Dec. 17, 2016.

WASHINGTON — Volunteers who would like to help clean up the wreaths that were laid at Arlington National Cemetery last month may do so on Saturday.

The Wreaths Across America cleanup will begin about 8:45 a.m., according to a news release from the cemetery. Volunteers are asked to be prepared to stay until at least noon.

The cemetery will be closed to vehicle traffic until 3 p.m. and ANC Tours, Arlington's interpretive bus tour, will not be operating.

Volunteers should wear comfortable walking shoes, bring refillable water bottles and are encouraged to bring a stick, pole, rope or rake so that they can carry several wreaths to the trash bins.

Only those wreaths placed in December during the Wreaths Across America event should be picked up. All other wreaths and decorations should be left alone.

More information about parking, transportation and security measures is available online.

