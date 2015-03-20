VMI resists letting investigators interview cadets, faculty without its lawyers present, report says

The law firm conducting the independent probe into allegations of racism at Virginia Military Institute reported Friday that the college has resisted allowing cadets or faculty to be interviewed without VMI representatives or lawyers present.

The firm, Barnes & Thornburg, said agreeing to those terms would "undermine the independence and effectiveness" of its inquiry, discourage VMI cadets and teachers from speaking candidly, and put their confidentiality at risk.

The dispute has delayed progress on the investigation, for which the state allocated $1 million.

Now VMI is proposing that cadets or employees be "given the option" to have the school's lawyers with the firm Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott accompany them, according to the report. But the independent investigators are objecting to that proposal, too.

"The [investigative] Team finds this solution just as problematic and undermining of the audit's objectives, if not more so, than having VMI counsel present for all interviews," the firm's investigators wrote. "The Team has asked Eckert why VMI wants its counsel in the room during interviews, but Eckert has not provided a clear answer and in doing so has cited matters of attorney-client privilege. VMI and the Team are still working through this issue."

VMI's spokesman, Bill Wyatt, said the school believes that cadets, faculty members and staffers should have access to the college's lawyers if they want it.

"How does that undermine the investigation?" Wyatt asked. "We have provided them thousands of pages of documents already and are not in any way impeding who they speak with. While the attorneys work out their differences, we continue to cooperate fully with their review."

The nation's oldest state-supported military college has been under intense scrutiny since October, when The Washington Post published an article describing Black cadets' accusations of racism on the Lexington campus. Two days later, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials ordered an independent probe of what they called the school's "clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism."

In early January, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, which is helping oversee the investigation, awarded the $1 million contract to Barnes & Thornburg.

The firm's progress report, which was released to state lawmakers Monday, shows that its investigators have struggled to gain momentum for their inquiry into the culture at the school, which enrolls 1,700 cadets per year.

While VMI pressed to have its lawyers or representatives present during interviews, those conducting the probe said the college's request "violates fundamental investigative best practice, as it allows the subject of an investigation to 'shadow' the progress of an investigation and potentially to steer its course and results."

The investigators also asked VMI for its assurances that it would not discipline cadets and faculty members who revealed sensitive information during their interviews. According to the report, the two sides "are working through some initial disagreement" about how to handle the issue. But the school has promised "not to pursue discipline for facts disclosed in interviews." VMI has also committed not to seek the identity of anyone interviewed by the firm who confidentially provides "relevant data" during the investigation.

The scope of the law firm's inquiry is expansive. Investigators want to examine years of disciplinary records related to students accused of honor code violations.

In December, The Post found that the college's student-run Honor Court system — which prosecutes cadets accused of lying, cheating, stealing or tolerating those who do — expels Black students at a disproportionately high rate. Between fall 2017 and spring 2020, Black students constituted about 43% of Honor Court convictions, even though they made up about 6% of the student body during that period. Students of color made up about 54% of the convictions, even though they accounted for about 21% of the student population.

In its request for documents, Barnes & Thornburg asked for "all documentation" related to Honor Court "investigations, proceedings, and punishments" dating from Jan. 1, 2010, to the present. The firm wants Honor Court case files, "notes, findings and conclusions." But VMI, according to the firm's report, said it could provide only five years of Honor Court documents if it were to meet the firm's deadlines.

The firm's next report is due in early March, and its final report with recommendations and findings must be completed by June 1.

