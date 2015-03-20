Virginia man admits stealing from presidential helicopter unit at Quantico
By KEITH EPPS | The Free Lance-Star (Tribune News Service) | Published: May 24, 2017
A Stafford County, Va. man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $94,000 worth of government property at the Quantico Marine Corps Base over a 19-month period.
Branden Roy Baker, 34, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, where he will face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 11.
According to court records, Baker stole at least 51 image intensifier tubes and other night vision parts worth about $94,392 from Marine Helicopter Squadron One, a part of the Department of the Navy. The helicopter squadron is responsible for transporting the president of the United States.
Court records state that thefts occurred between September 2013 and April of 2015. Baker typically negotiated the sales of the stolen equipment through email after identifying potential buyers on Ebay.
He would then receive payment through PayPal.
It was not clear in court records how Baker had access to the equipment.
