Virginia company outfitting military uniforms for 99 years

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The woman held up a small rectangle of fabric to the light, measuring with a ruler to ensure the perfect placement of each embroidered star signifying the wearer’s rank. If it was 1/16 of an inch off, it wouldn’t do. This one was perfect.

At Vanguard Industries East, the precise handiwork of more than 25 workers, mostly women, outfits members of the country’s military, Homeland Security and Civil Air Patrol, as well as airline pilots.

The company makes 60,000 shoulder boards and 15,000 epaulets annually in Norfolk, one of two major manufacturers and suppliers to do so, selling them mostly to military exchanges.

The company got its start on a New York pier 99 years ago when Bernard Gershen, a Polish immigrant who was stitching gold thread onto Navy uniforms, teamed up with a man making metal buttons. Deciding on a business name, the pair didn’t want to use their surnames. After four or five flips through the dictionary, the two picked the first word they found and both recognized: Vanguard.

CEO Bill Gershen, third in his family to lead the company, moved it to Norfolk in 1996 after tiring of New York’s costs.

Now it’s the hub for an operation that includes locations in Southern California, Florida, Hawaii and Germany. When he left the Air Force and joined the company in 1965, there were 27 employees. Today, there are about 335, he said. About 145 workers are in Norfolk, including the 25 who sew and hand-stitch the items.

“I came back with a growth attitude,” he said.

Nonetheless, behind nearly every military insignia or epaulet affixed to a jacket has been a worker sewing, cutting or embroidering each colorful piece by hand.

“I just don’t think you can build a machine to do that,” said General Manager John McClain.

It’d be too costly, for one. No one would be interested in spending the money to make a machine to sell to just two major players in the industry, he said.

So instead, the company has eschewed most machines , with the exception of a few – including sewing machines, a pneumatic device that flips the shoulder strap material inside out and a computer that prints names and military symbols on leather strips for jackets.

———

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

