Virginia Beach sailor who repeatedly raped child while HIV-positive gets 35 years in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia Beach sailor who admitted to repeatedly raping and sodomizing a child while he was HIV-positive was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison.

The term was issued to 28-year-old John Michael Abbrescia by Circuit Judge Thomas Padrick, according to a news release from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The judge sentenced Abbrescia to 65 years, but suspended 30, leaving 35 to serve.

Abbrescia pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to raping a child under 13, aggravated sexual battery, two counts of forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and three counts of custodial indecent liberties, the release said.

Abbrescia enlisted in the Navy in January 2011, according to information provided by Navy Personnel Command. He was a petty officer second class who worked as an information systems technician. The last duty station listed for him was Naval Ocean Processing Facility at Dam Neck.

All of the charges were related to one victim. Prosecutors are ethically not allowed to provide any information about the child other than that he or she was under the age of 13 and someone “known to” Abbrescia, spokeswoman Macie Allen said. They also cannot disclose whether the child had been tested for HIV, she said.

The child was repeatedly assaulted and forced to watch pornographic films between August 2014 and April 2016, according to the release. The child disclosed the abuse to a school guidance counselor. When Abbrescia found out it had been reported, he told the child to lie to investigators, the release said.

But when confronted by detectives, Abbrescia confessed, the release said. He also admitted that he was positive for the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, at the time. His DNA was found on the child’s bed, box spring and bedroom floor, the release said.

———

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.